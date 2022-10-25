GH Star Finola Hughes Supports Jewish Community As Anti-Semitism Rises

Finola Hughes has been thrilling General Hospital viewers with her powerful portrayal of Anna Devane, one of the bravest and most daring women in Port Charles for over 35 years. Now she’s showing she’s just as principled and strong in real life as she demonstrates her support for a Jewish community under attack.

Finola Hughes Shows Support

Rapper Kanye West has made headlines recently for his anti-Semitic tweets on social media that have spurred supporters to hang sheets on overpasses looking for support. This kind of bullying has been increasing — and those who are Jewish have been trying to alert everyone to the increasing hatred. Certainly, several Jewish-identifying actors have done so recently, including Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn, The Bold and the Beautiful), Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe, B&B), and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis, GH).

So to see someone who isn’t also stand up can be especially moving, especially to this writer — who is also Jewish. Seeing Hughes share a picture of a Jewish star and the caption she wrote next to it was incredibly heartwarming and oh-so-appreciated.

“When I was a little girl, my mom told me, ‘Jewish people will always be your friends./’ She was right,” began Hughes. “One day, she took me to a jewelry store and bought me a star of David & a crucifix. I wore them around my neck on a chain. I grew up in a Catholic family, but my mother was more ‘of the world, of the people’ as she liked to say. This is the star of David she bought me all those years ago. Let’s tell stories like that…✡️”

Yes, and telling stories like that and spreading kindness and not hate is exactly why you are seeing this article right now. So we thank you, Finola Hughes, for wanting to change the narrative to something that is uplifting and supportive during these troubling times.

