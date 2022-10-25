Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: DAYS Star Carson Boatman ‘Belize’ in Travel

Soap Hub

The actor honeymooned in an island paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DE791_0im2IjbZ00
Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: DAYS Star Carson Boatman ‘Belize’ in TravelSoap Hub

Carson Boatman recently sat down with Soap Hub to chat about his travels, specifically his honeymoon to Belize. Find out the Days of our Lives star’s thoughts on getting away from it all.

Carson Boatman Appreciates Travel

The Salem newcomer exchanged wedding vows with his wife Julana Dizon shortly before he began airing on Days of our Lives as Johnny DiMera in August of 2021. Therefore, the actor and his bride were able to more fully enjoy their honeymoon in anonymity as a result.

Soap Hub: Where is your dream place to visit?
Carson Boatman: I don’t know. I’m always torn between warm air, warm water, and blue skies, like the Caribbean…or someplace with history and old culture, like Scotland, Ireland, or Spain.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Soap Hub: What has been your favorite place you’ve visited so far, and what inspired you to go there?
Carson Boatman: Belize, hands down. Julana [my wife] and I went for our honeymoon, and it was magical. We felt so welcomed by the locals and made a couple of new friends!

Soap Hub: If someone else were to go there, what places/sites would you tell them they must be sure to see while there? 
Carson Boatman: I would tell them to spend time by the water. Fishing, snorkeling, and drinking. We stayed at a resort which allowed all of the above. I would also say make sure you spend some time in the jungle. We stayed in a tree house resort near San Ignacio, where we took a four-hour horse ride through the jungle to some Mayan ruins.

Soap Hub: Do you have any recommendations for where to stay or where to go for food?
Carson Boatman: We stayed on an island resort for a few days and then at a resort called Sweet Songs Jungle Lodge resort, but there are so many great places! As for food, I always try to eat local. Wherever the people who live there are choosing to eat, has to be great, right?

Soap Hub: Do you have any special travel tips for anyone planning on going there?
Carson Boatman: I don’t know if it’s a tip or not, but we paid an airport employee $20 for him to help us bypass a long customs line. If we hadn’t, we would’ve missed our connecting flight. It probably saved us an hour.

Soap Hub: How did traveling there make you feel? 
Carson Boatman: The way I would describe the overall feeling of the trip was relaxing.

Soap Hub: Did it change you at all?
Carson Boatman: I think traveling to a new place always changes you. It opens your perspective to a different way of life. 

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or the Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Carson Boatman# Soap Operas# Travel Tuesday# Johnny DiMera

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6299 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 31: Halloween Havoc & Fashionable Moments

Hope looks forward and Sheila looks to her past. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 31: Halloween Havoc & Fashionable MomentsSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, promise an ode to a legendary baddie, a fashion house success, and a husband on edge.

Read full story
8 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Lies, Shock, and A Challenge

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Lies, Shock, and A ChallengeSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease reconciliatory woes, an appeal to an ego, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
10 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A Savior

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A SaviorSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease two not so best laid plans going to pot (funny that), and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
5 comments

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Subterfuge and A Warning

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Subterfuge and A WarningSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease a spot of thievery, familial discord, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly Turn

A showdown may be coming up soon for these two. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly TurnSoap Hub. Sheila Carter wants Deacon Sharpe all to herself, but B&B spoilers hint Brooke Logan Forrester’s soon-to-be lack of marital status is an issue. A very serious issue, and it’s not one she’s willing to put up with.

Read full story
11 comments

DAYS’ Kassie DePaiva and Wally Kurth Star in New Film

The two DAYS favorites are playing parents in a new movie. DAYS’ Kassie DePaiva and Wally Kurth Star in New FilmSoap Hub. Kassie DePaiva, known to Days of our Lives fans for her Daytime Emmy-nominated turn as Eve Donovan, and Wally Kurth, who plays Justin Kiriakis, recently wrapped production on a new film titled “Common as Red Hair.” Robbie Robertson wrote and directed the movie, which delves into the story of two parents who need to make a difficult decision. DePaiva chatted with Soap Hub about her role in the project.

Read full story
2 comments

General Hospital Danger Zone: Who Is the Most Dangerous Cassadine?

The family that slays together…slays each other?. General Hospital Danger Zone: Who Is the Most Dangerous Cassadine?Soap Hub. The Cassadines are one formidable family on General Hospital. We first met them when Mikkos Cassadine wanted to freeze Port Charles and take over the world. His nicest brother, Andre Cassadine, was killed for trying to stop him, and his other brother, Victor Cassadine, supposedly went to jail for life over it.

Read full story

Y&R Star Judah Mackey Reveals Halloween Costume Behind The Scenes

The young actor sat patiently as makeup artists created the intricate, spooky costume. Y&R Star Judah Mackey Reveals Halloween Costume Behind The ScenesSoap Hub. This week Connor Newman stole the show on The Young and the Restless with his “sick” zombie Halloween costume. Now his portrayer, Judah Mackey, revealed a peek at the amazing amount of work that went on behind the scenes to create the adorably spooky look.

Read full story
Arizona State

Y&R Star Eric Braeden Speaks Out Ahead Of Midterm Elections

The veteran soap star pulled no punches about the upcoming voting. Y&R Star Eric Braeden Speaks Out Ahead Of Midterm ElectionsSoap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Eric Braeden pulls no punches when he portrays The Great Victor Newman. Off-screen, the veteran soap star tells it like it is, and most recently, he spoke out about what he saw as abuses ahead of the midterm elections in the United States.

Read full story
48 comments

B&B Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Thinks This Is The Bees Knees

The B&B Star Talks Bees and Bees. B&B Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Thinks This Is The Bees KneesSoap Hub. Steffy Forrester Finnegan has been stung many times over the years by love, tragedy, heartache, and triumph on The Bold and the Beautiful. In real-life, her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, isn’t afraid of getting near the yellow and black flying insects, as evidenced by a recent social media post.

Read full story

GH Star Finola Hughes Supports Jewish Community As Anti-Semitism Rises

The actress revealed the kind way her mom taught her to be inclusive. GH Star Finola Hughes Supports Jewish Community As Anti-Semitism RisesSoap Hub. Finola Hughes has been thrilling General Hospital viewers with her powerful portrayal of Anna Devane, one of the bravest and most daring women in Port Charles for over 35 years. Now she’s showing she’s just as principled and strong in real life as she demonstrates her support for a Jewish community under attack.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Faux Pas & Wasted Opportunity

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Faux Pas & Wasted OpportunitySoap Hub.

Read full story
7 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Cornerstones To A Good Soap

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Cornerstones To A Good SoapSoap Hub.

Read full story
3 comments

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Wrinkles In The Storytelling

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Wrinkles In The StorytellingSoap Hub.

Read full story
20 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Blackmailing & Sleuthing Miss

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Blackmailing & Sleuthing MissSoap Hub.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And Bitterness

Love, lust, and loss shake up the Los Angeles fashionistas. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And BitternessSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, promise Thomas Forrester putting Hope Logan Spencer in the hot seat, Taylor Hayes cementing her place in Ridge Forrester’s life, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan sensing something is way, way off.

Read full story
12 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and Pushbacks

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and PushbacksSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a major difference of opinion, the perfect setup for marital drama, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Friends, Romance, and Danger

One couple finally takes that next step in their relationship!. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Friends, Romance, and DangerSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a step in the right direction for ‘Chalynn’, heroes assembling, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Truths, Scares, and War

It’s a week with big changes for your Salem favorites! Check it out!. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Truths, Scares, and WarSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a change of address, a personal truth becoming all too clear, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy