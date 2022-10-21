Love, lust, and loss shake up the Los Angeles fashionistas.

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And Bitterness Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, promise Thomas Forrester putting Hope Logan Spencer in the hot seat, Taylor Hayes cementing her place in Ridge Forrester’s life, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan sensing something is way, way off.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Things are getting complicated between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). His fixation with her is growing and he can’t help but think he may just have a chance, especially after hearing a juicy tidbit from Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).

What will Hope say when Thomas questions what he heard? This could be quite an embarrassing moment that will leave her breathless. Which, of course, is great for Thomas. He does very much like it when she blushes.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Bold and Beautiful: Ridge Chooses Love…Again

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has a tense discussion with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Will this be the moment he finally tells her why he dumped her? Will he give her time to defend herself? Brooke wants her husband back more than anything else in the world, but she can’t fix what she didn’t break.

Later, Ridge goes home to Taylor (Krista Allen) and is happy to find her setting up a romantic night. She even has a little present for him — and we know how much he loves feeling important. Her flattery will get her everywhere.

B&B Spoilers: Marry Me!

Speaking of romance, get ready for a big proposal this week. It’s sudden, fast, and completely unexpected. Who is the lucky couple? Is Eric Forrester (John McCook) getting down on one knee for Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis)? Will Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) try to go for broke with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan)? What about Paris and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz)? There are a lot of possibilities!

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Odds & Ends

Steffy can clearly see what’s going on with her brother, and it begins to worry her. He is obsessing again, but will she call him out on it? The last thing she wants is another Logan in her life any more than they already are.

Hope pays her dad a visit, and she has a ton of questions. First and foremost, she wants the truth from her pops. Will she get what she is seeking?

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about B&B’s current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Los Angeles. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.