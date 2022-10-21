Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and Pushbacks

Soap Hub

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyS8y_0ihnWnBK00
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and PushbacksSoap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a major difference of opinion, the perfect setup for marital drama, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Upon learning that his sister still intends on relieving Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) of her duties as CEO of Newman Media and installing Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) pushes back…HARD.

It’s a position that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t appreciate, especially considering Nick’s obvious romantic interest in Sally.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Still, Nick puts forth a rather sound argument against firing a woman who’s proven her loyalty to the Newman family, time and time again, and hiring a man who’d only recently planned to depose his own kin from the mega-conglomerate they’d formed. Will Victoria be swayed?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Sight To Behold

Romance is on Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor’s (Melissa Ordway) mind as she awaits Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) arrival at The Glam Club, but she quickly shifts into bestie mode when Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) saddles up beside her and begins sharing his troubles.

By the time Chance puts in an appearance, Abby and Devon have already spent themselves taking a deep dive into the latter’s inability to delegate matters of business and why, and Abby’s hand is draped supportively around Devon’s shoulder — will Chance misinterpret the situation as so many soap opera husbands are wont to do?

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R spoilers news, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) crosses the line with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) makes a confession to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Victoria call a truce. Apparently, Hell has indeed frozen over.

Also, look for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) to push Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to her breaking point, and for Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to dish out some tough love to lovelorn Nick.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), who’s been circling the drain as of late, finds two lifelines in the form of ex-husband Adam and mark-cum-former fiancé Billy.

Finally, Y&R spoilers have Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) revealing a dangerous plan…but what exactly does it entail, and how dangerous could it really be?

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about The Young and the Restless’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Genoa City. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless# Soap Operas# Adam Newman# Victoria Newman# Devon Hamilton

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6131 followers

More from Soap Hub

Arizona State

Y&R Star Eric Braeden Speaks Out Ahead Of Midterm Elections

The veteran soap star pulled no punches about the upcoming voting. Y&R Star Eric Braeden Speaks Out Ahead Of Midterm ElectionsSoap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Eric Braeden pulls no punches when he portrays The Great Victor Newman. Off-screen, the veteran soap star tells it like it is, and most recently, he spoke out about what he saw as abuses ahead of the midterm elections in the United States.

Read full story
30 comments

B&B Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Thinks This Is The Bees Knees

The B&B Star Talks Bees and Bees. B&B Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Thinks This Is The Bees KneesSoap Hub. Steffy Forrester Finnegan has been stung many times over the years by love, tragedy, heartache, and triumph on The Bold and the Beautiful. In real-life, her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, isn’t afraid of getting near the yellow and black flying insects, as evidenced by a recent social media post.

Read full story

GH Star Finola Hughes Supports Jewish Community As Anti-Semitism Rises

The actress revealed the kind way her mom taught her to be inclusive. GH Star Finola Hughes Supports Jewish Community As Anti-Semitism RisesSoap Hub. Finola Hughes has been thrilling General Hospital viewers with her powerful portrayal of Anna Devane, one of the bravest and most daring women in Port Charles for over 35 years. Now she’s showing she’s just as principled and strong in real life as she demonstrates her support for a Jewish community under attack.

Read full story

Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: DAYS Star Carson Boatman ‘Belize’ in Travel

The actor honeymooned in an island paradise. Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: DAYS Star Carson Boatman ‘Belize’ in TravelSoap Hub. Carson Boatman recently sat down with Soap Hub to chat about his travels, specifically his honeymoon to Belize. Find out the Days of our Lives star’s thoughts on getting away from it all.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Faux Pas & Wasted Opportunity

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Faux Pas & Wasted OpportunitySoap Hub.

Read full story
7 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Cornerstones To A Good Soap

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Cornerstones To A Good SoapSoap Hub.

Read full story
3 comments

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Wrinkles In The Storytelling

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Wrinkles In The StorytellingSoap Hub.

Read full story
17 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Blackmailing & Sleuthing Miss

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Blackmailing & Sleuthing MissSoap Hub.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And Bitterness

Love, lust, and loss shake up the Los Angeles fashionistas. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And BitternessSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, promise Thomas Forrester putting Hope Logan Spencer in the hot seat, Taylor Hayes cementing her place in Ridge Forrester’s life, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan sensing something is way, way off.

Read full story
12 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Friends, Romance, and Danger

One couple finally takes that next step in their relationship!. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Friends, Romance, and DangerSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a step in the right direction for ‘Chalynn’, heroes assembling, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Truths, Scares, and War

It’s a week with big changes for your Salem favorites! Check it out!. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Truths, Scares, and WarSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a change of address, a personal truth becoming all too clear, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments

Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?

Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.

Read full story
27 comments

Would Kay Chancellor Have Wanted Victoria To Own Her Y&R Company?

Would Kay Chancellor Have Wanted Victoria To Own Her Y&R Company?Soap Hub. Victoria Newman feels perfectly justified in scheming to take over Chancellor-Winters on The Young and the Restless. As she explained to Nate Hastings, Kay Chancellor could have left her company to her son, Tucker McCall, or her grandson, Devon Hamilton, or her step-grandson, Chance Chancellor, or even to Chance’s grandmother, Jill Foster Abbott. But she didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nanny Diaries: Why They’re So Important on General Hospital

Will Esme’s nanny help fill in the little psycho’s blanks?. The Nanny Diaries: Why They’re So Important on General HospitalSoap Hub. All this talk about Esme Prince’s mysterious nanny on General Hospital has reminded us that childcare is an incredibly important position in Port Charles. We don’t mean just because those hardworking women are always “upstairs” with the kids, so the little rugrats don’t interrupt important, soapy conversations. But because they connect characters in unusual and meaningful ways.

Read full story

Honest Work: Where Should Leo Stark Ply His Days of our Lives Trade Next?

Leo has proven to be awful at everything, what else could he possibly try?. Honest Work: Where Should Leo Stark Ply His Days of our Lives Trade Next?Soap Hub. Pity poor Leo Stark on Days of our Lives. He has no access to his family’s money, and now he’s lost his rich doctor mark…the same way he lost his sexual harassment mark earlier. Leo may see himself as a great player, but doesn’t it seem like he’s actually quite bad at the whole manipulator thing?

Read full story
7 comments

DAYS Star Nadia Bjorlin Proves that Nothing Is Impossible

The DAYS heroine stars in a movie that reminds us it’s never too late. DAYS Star Nadia Bjorlin Proves that Nothing Is ImpossibleSoap Hub. Nadia Bjorlin can easily relate to Ryan Aikens, the role she plays in the new movie Nothing Is Impossible. After all, Chloe Lane, her Days of our Lives alter-ego, often hangs onto hope when the odds are against her! Bjorlin sat down with Soap Hub to chat about her role in the film, streaming now on Pure Flix.

Read full story

Guiding Light Alum Michael O’Leary Talks ‘Halloween Ends’ Experience

The beloved soap alum reveals the special Guiding Light connection he had to Jamie Lee Curtis. Guiding Light Alum Michael O’Leary Talks ‘Halloween Ends’ ExperienceSoap Hub.

Read full story

B&B Star Henry Joseph Samiri Shows That He Knows How To Dance It Out

The young actor proves he’s got some incredible dance moves!. B&B Star Henry Joseph Samiri Shows That He Knows How To Dance It OutSoap Hub. While viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful know there’s a boatload of talent stored in that young body of Henry Joseph Samiri, after all, he’s been wowing fans with his portrayal of Douglas Forrester since 2019, you may not have realized that he’s a pretty amazing dancer too!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at Graceland

Join Avery Kristen Pohl and the GH cast at Elvis Presley’s home later this month. How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap Hub. Esme Prince may be locked up in Wyndemere, but her portrayer, Avery Kristen Pohl, along with fellow General Hospital cast members, are heading to Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., for a three-day meet-and-greet with fans later this month. In the first of a two-part interview, Pohl talks to Soap Hub about all things Esme.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy