Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens.

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and Pushbacks Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a major difference of opinion, the perfect setup for marital drama, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Upon learning that his sister still intends on relieving Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) of her duties as CEO of Newman Media and installing Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) pushes back…HARD.

It’s a position that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t appreciate, especially considering Nick’s obvious romantic interest in Sally.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Still, Nick puts forth a rather sound argument against firing a woman who’s proven her loyalty to the Newman family, time and time again, and hiring a man who’d only recently planned to depose his own kin from the mega-conglomerate they’d formed. Will Victoria be swayed?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Sight To Behold

Romance is on Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor’s (Melissa Ordway) mind as she awaits Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) arrival at The Glam Club, but she quickly shifts into bestie mode when Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) saddles up beside her and begins sharing his troubles.

By the time Chance puts in an appearance, Abby and Devon have already spent themselves taking a deep dive into the latter’s inability to delegate matters of business and why, and Abby’s hand is draped supportively around Devon’s shoulder — will Chance misinterpret the situation as so many soap opera husbands are wont to do?

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R spoilers news, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) crosses the line with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) makes a confession to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Victoria call a truce. Apparently, Hell has indeed frozen over.

Also, look for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) to push Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to her breaking point, and for Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to dish out some tough love to lovelorn Nick.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), who’s been circling the drain as of late, finds two lifelines in the form of ex-husband Adam and mark-cum-former fiancé Billy.

Finally, Y&R spoilers have Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) revealing a dangerous plan…but what exactly does it entail, and how dangerous could it really be?

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about The Young and the Restless’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Genoa City. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.