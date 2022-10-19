DAYS Star Nadia Bjorlin Proves that Nothing Is Impossible

Soap Hub

The DAYS heroine stars in a movie that reminds us it’s never too late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZunSm_0ifOBEob00
DAYS Star Nadia Bjorlin Proves that Nothing Is ImpossibleSoap Hub

Nadia Bjorlin can easily relate to Ryan Aikens, the role she plays in the new movie Nothing Is Impossible. After all, Chloe Lane, her Days of our Lives alter-ego, often hangs onto hope when the odds are against her! Bjorlin sat down with Soap Hub to chat about her role in the film, streaming now on Pure Flix.

Nadia Bjorlin: Impossible Things Are Happening Every Day

Nothing Is Impossible stars David A.R. White (Evening Shade) as Scott Beck, a man who put his dreams of playing professional basketball to the side. And now, just as his ex-love Ryan Aikens, played by Bjorlin, comes back into his life, Scott wonders if, when it comes to dreams, nothing is impossible! The film also stars Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) as Russell Banks, Steven Bauer (Scarface; Ray Donovan) as Archie Touraine, and country singer/songwriter Stella Parton (younger sister to Dolly Parton) as Ruby.

Soap Hub: What drew you to the role of Ryan in Nothing Is Impossible?

Nadia Bjorlin: I loved the idea of the movie because it’s uplifting. Some people are focusing on doom and gloom these days, which is understandable. But this is a story of hope, love, and an underdog who decides to pursue his dream. Scott is a person to whom people can relate. He was this star basketball player, and he felt nothing was going to keep him down. Then, life happened. He got injured, and he took care of his parents. He got a regular job as a custodian at a school. He gave up his career.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Soap Hub: Scott sounds very relatable.

Nadia Bjorlin: He is. Hopefully, generations of people like him can break this cycle. Some may feel that if they don’t achieve a certain level of success by a certain age, then they’re put out to pasture. But that’s so not true. I think artists can relate to this. We feel we’re supposed to be at a certain place. Ryan went to school abroad. She and Scott lost touch. They found themselves traveling different paths. Now, she’s come back to the city she grew up in; her dad has passed away, and she inherits this basketball team [the Knoxville Silver Knights].

She comes from this lineage of success and money, but she has to prove herself. Ryan grew up around the game, too. She’s taken this franchise and throws out these ideas about how we’ll bring attention to the team. She has these hurdles of people not taking her seriously. Maybe what she has to say is valuable.

Soap Hub: What was it like working with Stella Parton?

Nadia Bjorlin: Stella is such a sweetheart. She’s so warm and sweet. I love following her on Twitter. She’s sweet, humble, and talented. She is so easy to work with. We didn’t have a lot of time together, and we had to build this rapport, which was easy to do because she’s so welcoming. Ruby says to Ryan that ‘Scott didn’t leave you to pursue the NBA — he pursued the NBA because he loved you.’ Also, it was attractive to me to play this female CEO. I got to work with Steve Bauer and Harry Lennix and play their boss, and my character got to yell at theirs.

Soap Hub: Did Ryan pursue her dreams?

Nadia Bjorlin: Yes, she did. But, like most people can relate to, life hasn’t panned out the way she thought it would. She got married. That didn’t work out. Her work didn’t make her happy the way she thought it would. It’s really a story about people’s journeys. I think one of the big messages of this movie is that it’s never too late, and it’s never too early. I look at Bill and Susan [Seaforth] Hayes [who play Doug and Julie Williams]. He’s 97 now, and he still shows up to work! Damn! When you really love doing something, it’s what you live for. That’s what keeps you in the game — pun intended.

Nothing Is Impossible is streaming on Pure Flix. Click here for more details.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or the Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Nadia Bjorlin# Chloe Lane# Nothing Is Impossible# Soap Opera

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
5978 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And Bitterness

Love, lust, and loss shake up the Los Angeles fashionistas. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And BitternessSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, promise Thomas Forrester putting Hope Logan Spencer in the hot seat, Taylor Hayes cementing her place in Ridge Forrester’s life, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan sensing something is way, way off.

Read full story
10 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and Pushbacks

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Confessions and PushbacksSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a major difference of opinion, the perfect setup for marital drama, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Friends, Romance, and Danger

One couple finally takes that next step in their relationship!. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Friends, Romance, and DangerSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a step in the right direction for ‘Chalynn’, heroes assembling, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Truths, Scares, and War

It’s a week with big changes for your Salem favorites! Check it out!. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 24: Truths, Scares, and WarSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, tease a change of address, a personal truth becoming all too clear, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments

Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?

Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.

Read full story
16 comments

Would Kay Chancellor Have Wanted Victoria To Own Her Y&R Company?

Would Kay Chancellor Have Wanted Victoria To Own Her Y&R Company?Soap Hub. Victoria Newman feels perfectly justified in scheming to take over Chancellor-Winters on The Young and the Restless. As she explained to Nate Hastings, Kay Chancellor could have left her company to her son, Tucker McCall, or her grandson, Devon Hamilton, or her step-grandson, Chance Chancellor, or even to Chance’s grandmother, Jill Foster Abbott. But she didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nanny Diaries: Why They’re So Important on General Hospital

Will Esme’s nanny help fill in the little psycho’s blanks?. The Nanny Diaries: Why They’re So Important on General HospitalSoap Hub. All this talk about Esme Prince’s mysterious nanny on General Hospital has reminded us that childcare is an incredibly important position in Port Charles. We don’t mean just because those hardworking women are always “upstairs” with the kids, so the little rugrats don’t interrupt important, soapy conversations. But because they connect characters in unusual and meaningful ways.

Read full story

Honest Work: Where Should Leo Stark Ply His Days of our Lives Trade Next?

Leo has proven to be awful at everything, what else could he possibly try?. Honest Work: Where Should Leo Stark Ply His Days of our Lives Trade Next?Soap Hub. Pity poor Leo Stark on Days of our Lives. He has no access to his family’s money, and now he’s lost his rich doctor mark…the same way he lost his sexual harassment mark earlier. Leo may see himself as a great player, but doesn’t it seem like he’s actually quite bad at the whole manipulator thing?

Read full story
7 comments

Guiding Light Alum Michael O’Leary Talks ‘Halloween Ends’ Experience

The beloved soap alum reveals the special Guiding Light connection he had to Jamie Lee Curtis. Guiding Light Alum Michael O’Leary Talks ‘Halloween Ends’ ExperienceSoap Hub.

Read full story

B&B Star Henry Joseph Samiri Shows That He Knows How To Dance It Out

The young actor proves he’s got some incredible dance moves!. B&B Star Henry Joseph Samiri Shows That He Knows How To Dance It OutSoap Hub. While viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful know there’s a boatload of talent stored in that young body of Henry Joseph Samiri, after all, he’s been wowing fans with his portrayal of Douglas Forrester since 2019, you may not have realized that he’s a pretty amazing dancer too!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at Graceland

Join Avery Kristen Pohl and the GH cast at Elvis Presley’s home later this month. How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap Hub. Esme Prince may be locked up in Wyndemere, but her portrayer, Avery Kristen Pohl, along with fellow General Hospital cast members, are heading to Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., for a three-day meet-and-greet with fans later this month. In the first of a two-part interview, Pohl talks to Soap Hub about all things Esme.

Read full story

Soap Alum Adrienne Frantz Asks For Your Prayers For Her Family

The beloved star has a few family members in need of your thoughts. Soap Alum Adrienne Frantz Asks For Your Prayers For Her FamilySoap Hub. It has been a rough year for Adrienne Frantz and her family, and sadly it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. In fact, the actress has reached out to those around her, asking for your thoughts and prayers on a few more family members who are not doing well.

Read full story
3 comments

Some Non-Pearl-Clutching Thoughts On That Days of our Lives Threesome

Days of our Lives is certainly pushing the envelope, as they should being on streaming. Some Non-Pearl-Clutching Thoughts On That Days of our Lives ThreesomeSoap Hub. The one thing you can say about the recent Days of our Lives threesome moment between couple Allie Horton and Chanel Dupree that had them welcoming Alex Kiriakis into their bed is that it got people talking. And by people, we mean People…magazine. Mainstream outlets jumped on the bandwagon it seemed to finally talk about a soap moment and in many ways, that’s a good thing for daytime.

Read full story

Y&R Alum Robert Newman Shares Scam Warning

The former Ashland Locke actor revealed that accounts are pretending to be him and scamming. Y&R Alum Robert Newman Shares Scam WarningSoap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Ashland Locke got up to no good. However, his portrayer, Robert Newman, recently revealed that others are getting up to no good using his name and likeness.

Read full story
5 comments

General Hospital Finally Casts Elizabeth Webber’s Parents

General Hospital Finally Casts Elizabeth Webber’s ParentsSoap Hub. It’s been 25 years in the making, but long-suffering heroine Elizabeth Webber is finally getting a set of parents, so maybe we will finally find out what brought her to Port Charles and Audrey Hardy’s front porch as a cigarette-smoking teen with attitude to spare.

Read full story
1 comments

How Ridge & Brooke’s Split Will Affect Forrester Creations on B&B

Brooke and Ridge’s split will affect the bedroom and the boardroom. How Ridge & Brooke’s Split Will Affect Forrester Creations on B&BSoap Hub. Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan Forrester breaking up is not only going to affect their personal lives, but the split may also ripple into the family business — Forrester Creations. Brooke being on the outs with Ridge has resulted in big changes at the House of Forrester before, after all.

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Adam Newman Regrets Losing Sally

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Adam Newman Regrets Losing SallySoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers preview for October 17 – October 21, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!

Read full story
7 comments

GH Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Lurks Around Every Corner

It’s going to be an exciting week in Port Charles. GH Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Lurks Around Every CornerSoap Hub. Your GH spoilers preview video for October 17 – October 21, 2022, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Choices, Quandaries And A Death?

It’s a week that could change everything in Salem!. DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Choices, Quandaries And A Death?Soap Hub. The new DAYS spoilers tease that a trio of triangles is heating up, while a trio of ailing leading ladies is inching closer to taking their final breath. Will one of them actually die before someone goes to extremes to save her?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy