B&B Star Henry Joseph Samiri Shows That He Knows How To Dance It Out

The young actor proves he’s got some incredible dance moves!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcAlX_0if7PcJV00
While viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful know there’s a boatload of talent stored in that young body of Henry Joseph Samiri, after all, he’s been wowing fans with his portrayal of Douglas Forrester since 2019, you may not have realized that he’s a pretty amazing dancer too!

Henry Joseph Samiri Dances It Out

The now-9-year-old star has the receipts to prove it — as he shared an adorable video to his official Instagram account saying, “In my spare time I work on my dance moves with my dance coach [Rony Jacques] #lovedancing #hiphopdance #theboldandthebeautiful #theboldandthebeautifulcbs #henrysamiri P.S. I was 8 years old when we did this! Thank you @_regendary for filming that day!”

It appears that professional dance coach Jacques was pretty impressed by his young client, commenting on the video post saying, “So dope! Killed it Henry! So fun dancing with you bud! 🔥❤️” The dance coach also shared the video in his Instagram stories adding, “A little throwback dancing with [Henry Joseph Samiri]!! Such a stud, and he was 8 at the time.”

