Join Avery Kristen Pohl and the GH cast at Elvis Presley’s home later this month.

How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at Graceland Soap Hub

Esme Prince may be locked up in Wyndemere, but her portrayer, Avery Kristen Pohl, along with fellow General Hospital cast members, are heading to Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., for a three-day meet-and-greet with fans later this month. In the first of a two-part interview, Pohl talks to Soap Hub about all things Esme.

Avery Kristen Pohl Plays ‘Love to Hate’ Esme Prince

Soap Hub: What did you know about Esme before you landed the role?

Avery Kristen Pohl: When I first got the audition, I had a one-sentence description — ‘Esme is very charming and intelligent on the outside and very menacing underneath.’ I thought this is interesting. By the time I got to set, I didn’t know much more than that. I ended up working with a coach — Holly Gagnier [who recurs as Jennifer Smith], and she helped me a great deal.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Soap Hub: Many of us have had a friend who will start dating someone, and that person calls our friend a name that no one else does — the way Esme does with ‘Spence.’ That’s not a fair reason not to like someone, but you could tell Spencer’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) pals hated it.

Avery Kristen Pohl: [Laughs] It was ear-piercing. What’s fun about Esme is that she really changes how she presents herself based on who she’s speaking with. Early on with Spencer, she played this all-encompassing relationship, and it was definitely unhealthy.

Soap Hub: Esme and Spencer actually do have things in common.

Avery Kristen Pohl: Yes. There was an understanding and bonding over loneliness and trauma. They really made something for the length of their relationship. They supported each other in different ways.

Soap Hub: In a tense scene, Esme called Carly ‘Mrs. Corinthos’ and hastened to inquire, ‘Oh, it is still Mrs. Corinthos, isn’t it?’ Bitch!

Avery Kristen Pohl: I live for lines like those! I love it. I think it’s so fun. The more awful, the better. Esme is manipulative. She chooses her times to say exactly what she means. On one hand, it’s good for others. On the other, it’s at their expense. In a dream sequence that Nicholas had, I got to go even further.

Soap Hub: They’ve thrown you into the deep end — Esme’s been grilled by Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and fell off the balcony at Wyndemere after being read the riot act by Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West). What’s it like working with GH’s heavy hitters?

Avery Kristen Pohl: It’s always interesting when you get to watch someone who’s worked in this realm for years. I’ve had scenes with Maurice, Maura, Laura [Wright, Carly Corinthos], Genie [Francis, Laura Collins], and Jon [Lindstrom, Ryan Chamberlin/Kevin Collins]. It’s like a Master Class in acting. I get all of this content, and then I get to watch people who’ve done something beautiful. I think Maura is wonderful. I adore working with her. She’s so professional and sweet. I learn from Maurice. It’s fun. It’s a cool thing.

Check back with Soap Hub for Part II of our interview with Avery Kristen Pohl.

In addition to Pohl, GH cast members set to attend the GH fan event at Graceland include Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), Laura Wright, Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante Falconeri), Brook Kerr (Dr. Portia Robinson), Tajh Bellow (T.J. Ashford), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tate), and Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks). Daytime Emmy Award-winning executive producer Frank Valentini will also be attending. Rick Springfield (ex-Dr. Noah Drake) will perform a concert.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, October 28. The program includes six panels and photo/autograph opportunities with the stars. There will be numerous exclusive events held in various locations throughout the Graceland campus, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex and the AAA-rated Four Diamond luxury resort The Guest House at Graceland.

There will be a themed Costume Party that the show’s talent will attend, a General Hospital Casting Call that allows lucky guests to act out scenes on stage with the stars, a Rick Springfield full concert, tours of Graceland, and the first-ever live audience taping of Maurice Benard’s State Of Mind YouTube series.

Fans can log on to Graceland.com/GH2022 and purchase tickets, which are on sale now.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!