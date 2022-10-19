Soap Alum Adrienne Frantz Asks For Your Prayers For Her Family

The beloved star has a few family members in need of your thoughts.

It has been a rough year for Adrienne Frantz and her family, and sadly it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. In fact, the actress has reached out to those around her, asking for your thoughts and prayers on a few more family members who are not doing well.

Adrienne Frantz Needs Your Well Wishes

The beloved soap hopper who played Amber Moore on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful was on Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem as well as Sunset Beach, has asked her Instagram followers for their help.

“Prayers please,” Frantz began her post, next to a picture of her two kids, Lion and Amélie, as well as her mother. “The past week my Amélie was in the hospital with a virus and super high temp, Dad was in ICU with stroke, now my Mom is in the hospital with sepsis! Please say prayers for her and that they can figure this out!” She also added the hashtag “prayersplease” at the end.

Several of her followers chimed in, offering their words of support, including former co-star Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, Y&R), who wrote, “Omg sending big prayers to you and your family.”

Things haven’t been easy for the beloved star as her newest baby, Killian, had complications in delivery last spring, and months later, he was in and out of the ER with a high fever that had her and her husband Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy Foster, Guiding Light) worried.

Not only that, the actress detailed a scary experience at Amélie’s school when an armed man was spotted, causing all of the kids to be locked in their classrooms. It made for a harrowing ordeal. These latest trips to the hospital will hopefully resolve with everyone improving greatly. Soap Hub joins fans and friends of Adrienne Frantz in sending prayers for positive outcomes.

