Days of our Lives is certainly pushing the envelope, as they should being on streaming.

Some Non-Pearl-Clutching Thoughts On That Days of our Lives Threesome Soap Hub

The one thing you can say about the recent Days of our Lives threesome moment between couple Allie Horton and Chanel Dupree that had them welcoming Alex Kiriakis into their bed is that it got people talking. And by people, we mean People…magazine. Mainstream outlets jumped on the bandwagon it seemed to finally talk about a soap moment and in many ways, that’s a good thing for daytime.

Days of our Lives — A Whole New Streaming World

Of course, for many longtime viewers, the fact that it was a sexcapade that got the soap world some attention isn’t necessarily a welcomed occurrence. But frankly, as everyone fights to keep soaps on the air, anything that can perhaps gain some eyeballs should be explored. Days of our Lives, by virtue of its being on the streaming service Peacock+, is in a unique position to have that ability by pushing boundaries — and the team in charge is obviously up for the challenge.

The threesome with Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and Chanel (Raven Bowens), was beautifully shot and choreographed — complete with a love song playing in the background. Wait, what?! This scene was many things — but worthy of a love song? Come the heck on, folks.

This sexytime moment was many things, but the culmination of a love story, it was not. Show young folks having a great time, exploring their sexuality. Throuples may be new to daytime (outside of the occasional fantasies over the years), but there was never a pretense that either woman had any feelings for Alex, or he for either of them other than a playboy’s flirtation trying to see what he could get.

This sexual encounter was given the treatment fans would want for a couple we’ve been waiting years to have reunited. That was the part that felt inappropriate — not that it happened at all. All we can say is if Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) don’t get as gloriously lit, choreographed, and scored sexy love scene as that, then it really will be a crime.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or the Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

