Y&R Alum Robert Newman Shares Scam Warning

The former Ashland Locke actor revealed that accounts are pretending to be him and scamming.

On The Young and the Restless, Ashland Locke got up to no good. However, his portrayer, Robert Newman, recently revealed that others are getting up to no good using his name and likeness.

Robert Newman Details Scam

The former Ashland Locke actor took to social media to call out the Twitter and Instagram accounts pretending to be him, and he warned his fans not to fall for the scam. Newman shared a video to his Instagram account detailing what happened and what to look out for, and he also shared the same message with a link to the video on YouTube for people who follow him on Twitter.

“SCAM ALERT! Beware…there are people out there posing as me and trying to scam you into giving them lots of money for a ‘personally signed photo!’ Beware of anything from me, especially from the following 2 email addys…Robert1977147@gmail.com and FanPageRobert147@gmail.com,” he wrote in the caption alongside a video, which you can see below. “These are fake! They are not me! Be careful out there in the Social Media world!”

Viewers might also remember Newman as Joshua Lewis on the now-defunct soap opera Guiding Light. In the video, he explained that people posing as him or members of his team tried to charge fans as much as $1,200 for a signed 8×10 photograph of him, which, of course, was part of the scam he warned about.

Newman also warned that if this was happening to him, then it’s likely happening to other daytime actors as well as entertainers in general. He let fans know that he communicated with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with his website robertnewmanonline.com. He also revealed that he’s working on getting the verified blue checkmark on all three social media accounts, and he let people know that he also uses Cameo, which allows fans to pay a fair fee for personalized videos.

