General Hospital Finally Casts Elizabeth Webber’s Parents Soap Hub

It’s been 25 years in the making, but long-suffering heroine Elizabeth Webber is finally getting a set of parents, so maybe we will finally find out what brought her to Port Charles and Audrey Hardy’s front porch as a cigarette-smoking teen with attitude to spare.

Primetime Vets Join GH As Liz’s Folks

According to Soap Opera Digest, former Falcon Crest star William Moses and Star Trek: The Next Generation vet Denise Crosby will play Jeff Webber and Caroline Webber, two characters we have heard more about during the last year than we did for the last 25. Jeff Webber was originally played by MacGyver star Richard Dean Anderson, who last brought the character to life in 1981.

In 1997, Jeff’s two daughters, Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), arrived in town to live with Jeff’s stepmother, Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames), and we’ve wondered why he and his wife, Caroline (who he married after leaving Port Charles), never once visited Elizabeth and her three sons in all the years she’s been a part of the PC scene.

After the casting news broke, Crosby tweeted her delight at joining the cast of the 59-year-old soap. “Thrilled to be part of this epic show and reunite with old friends! @GenieFrancis

@finolahughes and Billy Moses! @GeneralHospital.”

How Will Jeff and Caroline Appear?

We don’t yet know whether Elizabeth’s parents will finally show up in town after ignoring their daughter her entire adult life or whether we’ll just get a brief phone call or Elizabeth traveling to see them. We also don’t know whether Jeff and Caroline might become regular characters or whether they will quickly explain Liz’s past and disappear again for another quarter of a century.

Currently, Elizabeth believes that her father might have had some involvement with Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) late wife, and she wonders if Reiko’s tumble down a flight of stairs might have been what really killed her. Perhaps her parents will finally provide us — and her — with some answers. It’s been a long time coming, and we hope that GH can deliver on this story in spades.

