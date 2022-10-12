The soap hopper worked with the stage and screen legend and shares what it was like to work with her.

Soap Alum Vincent Irizarry Pays Tribute To The Great Angela Lansbury Soap Hub

Fans across the dial have loved watching Vincent Irizarry in his various soap roles, but one role outside of daytime meant a great deal to him as it had him working with the legendary, Angela Lansbury, who recently passed away.

Vincent Irizarry Pays Tribute To A Star

The actor, who has appeared on Guiding Light, Santa Barbara, All My Children, The Young and the Restless, Days of our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful, was also on Murder She Wrote, the CBS drama that Lansbury headlined for many years. Irizarry paid tribute to her on his official Instagram:

There are several veteran actors I’ve been very fortunate to work with throughout my life and career, and this amazing talent was one of those same that I will never, ever forget.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

I enjoyed the great privilege of working opposite the iconic Ms. #angelalandsbury on her long-running series, #murdershewrote , season 7, episode 11, entitled “Family Doctor. “

It was on that set that I learned a very valuable lesson, a truism that has been consistently proven on any other set I’ve worked on since, when it came to working with the “stars” of the show.

There is a trickling down effect among those whose name is above the title, and all others, those many cogs in the wheel, whom collectively, assist in breathing it all to life.

Ms. Landsbury was the consummate professional in every which way one could imagine, from the moment she stepped onto set, until her work was completed.

Understand, this was the 7th season of her show, and because she set the tone by that professionalism, as well as her graciousness to everyone working beside her, it was truly one of the most pleasurable experiences I’ve ever had working on a set. Everyone was so mutually kind, gracious, and respectful to one another in accomplishing their task of continuing the show’s success, naturally mirroring those same qualities she herself had exhibited and shared with them all throughout those years together.

That experience working beside her just solidified my already lofty perception of her as an incredible talent from seeing her live on Broadway opposite #lencariou in the original production of @sweeneytoddbway , as well as in the brilliant political suspense drama #themanchuriancandidate . She was a brilliant force of nature, for sure…

RIP, dear woman and stand-alone talent. So grateful for the gifts you’ve blessed us with…

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!