Flood was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for playing EDGE’s Nancy.

Ann Flood, Edge of Night’s Nancy Karr, Dead at 89 Soap Hub

Actress Ann Flood, beloved as Nancy Karr on The Edge of Night, has died. The actress was 86.

Ann Flood Has Passed Away

Sharon Gabet, who played Raven on EDGE, shared the news of Flood’s death on social media. “With great sadness…” the actress began her post, “I found out yesterday that our dear ANN FLOOD passed away on October 7.

“She now joins her husband of 61 years and the rest of my beloved castmates already in heaven,” Gabet continued. “What a FABULOUS LIFE she had and what a party they all must be having! It just doesn’t seem possible…How fitting that we are currently posting [on Facebook] lost scenes from one of Ann’s best story lines — The Bryson Clinic.”

Flood’s obituary ran on the New Canaanite website. Born on November 12, 1932, in Jamaica, New York, Flood’s birth name was Maryanne Elizabeth Ott. Her parents were Frank and Anna (Flood) Ott. Upon graduation from Bay Shore High School, she moved to New York City to pursue her passion for acting. She chose the name ‘Ann Flood,’ taking her mother’s maiden name.

From Broadway to Monticello

Flood made her Broadway debut in the musical Kismet in 1954 and later played opposite Don Ameche in Holiday for Lovers. However, it was in the world of soaps where Flood had her greatest professional success. Cast as Nancy Pollock on EDGE in 1962, Flood’s character went on to marry Mike Karr (Forrester Compton). As a journalist, Nancy was often in the thick of the action as EDGE was a mystery/crime-based serial.

She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1982 and 1984. Flood remained an EDGE cast member until the series finale on December 28, 1984. Flood’s last scene had Nancy standing by Mike’s side as he urgently got on the phone to get the investigation rolling into a new mystery.

The Bryson Clinic storyline that Gabet referred to had Nancy being kept prisoner in a clinic after she came upon some illegal activities. Misguided plastic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Bryson (James Hawthorne), his wife, a nurse, Beth Bryson (Doris Belak), and hired thug Sharkey (Chris Goutman) helped criminals gain new identities — and faces. In a chilling twist, Dr. Bryson planned to perform surgery on Nancy’s face so no one would recognize her or believe her story.

Ann Flood — After EDGE

After the curtain closed on EDGE, Flood continued to act in soap operas. She played Ella Hobbs on Search for Tomorrow, Rose Livingston on Another World, Bitsy Davidson on All My Children, and Ruth Mansfield on As the World Turns in 1992. Flood’s other credits include the film Mystic Pizza and an episode of The Cosby Show. Her first soap opera was From These Roots. She appeared as a presenter at the 1st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1974.

Flood’s husband of 61 years, media executive Herb Granath, preceded in her death in 2019. She is survived by her brothers Kevin Ott of Blue Point, NY, Sandy Ott of Bay Shore, NY, and her four children, Kevin Granath (Danielle), Brian Granath (Kathleen), Peter Granath (Elizabeth), and Karen Charlton (Michael), and 11 adoring grandchildren, Nicole, Caroline, Will, Terence, Gavin, Farrell, Benjamin, Amanda, Leigh, Jane, and Nolan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities or a charity of your own choosing: Susan G. Komen for the Cure or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Soap Hub joins EDGE fans in sending Flood’s family and loved ones our deepest sympathies during this difficult time.