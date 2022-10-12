B&B Alumna Rena Sofer Has Locks of Love to Give

Rena Sofer is sporting a new ‘do.

It’s not uncommon for soap opera stars to run by producers when they want to make a change to their appearance — like growing a beard or getting their hair cut. Rena Sofer, formerly of The Bold and the Beautiful, needed no one’s okay to either get her hair cut or to donate her beautiful locks to charity.

Rena Sofer Takes on a New Look

Soap hopper Rena Sofer, much to the chagrin of B&B fans, recently exited her role as Quinn Fuller Forrester. However, she stays in touch with her followers on social media. Recently, she shot a video of her getting her hair chopped off. She took the remains and sent to them a worthy cause — Locks of Love.

“It’s time for a change!!” Sofer shared on Instagram earlier this week. “Thank you @stephpaugh [hairstylist Stephanie Paugh] for a great haircut and enduring all the photos I sent you this past couple weeks!! OH AND DID YOU HEAR THE MUSIC OVER MY VIDEO?????? THATS MY DAUGHTERS BAND @lemplotband AND THEIR AMAZING SONG IS ON @spotify RIGHT NOW!!! Please give a listen and tell me what you think of the song!!! It’s called #idontknow also a shout out to @sbookstaver for the slomo video and @avaloni3 for double duty of co-songwriter and videographer.”

Giving Back

Sofer did more than treat her followers to a backstage look at how she got her new hairdo. She took the discarded follicles and put them to good use. “OF COURSE I DONATED MY HAIR!!!” Sofer exclaimed in an Instagram post. “It’s #cancerawarenessmonth and for #cancerawareness I wanted to give my hair to those in need!! I hope you all do the same! 12” is what it takes and non dyed hair! You can tell from my grey I don’t dye my hair. Anyway, thank you for watching!! And remember HAIR WHAT??? IT GROWS! So be adventurous and make a change when you feel ready!!! Thank you @stephpaugh for always making me look and feel beautiful!!! @locksofloveofficial.”

Rena Sofer — Did Lois Cerullo Always Have Short Hair?

Did Sofer change her hair for an upcoming role? Fans have been speculating that the actress will return to her role as General Hospital’s Lois Cerullo since news of her exiting B&B broke. Or was Sofer just looking to get a new look and do a good deed in the process? Or maybe all three? Soap Hub will keep Sofer’s fans posted on her next move.

