B&B’s Henry Joseph Samiri Sends Fans a Very Special Message

The fan favorite is thrilled to be back with his B&B family.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have seen this week not only a dynamic shift in Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester’s relationship but also the return of fan-favorite Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester.

Henry Joseph Samiri Has a Special Message

Samiri took to social media to discuss his return to the half-hour CBS soap opera. “Hey, guys,” Samiri began his post. “I just want to thank you for all the love and support you’ve given me for [my return to] the role of Douglas Forrester!

“I’m so happy to be back, and I hope you guys enjoy what’s coming [up] next on the big show!” Samiri continued. Check out the video below. As you can clearly hear in the actor’s voice and see in his movements, he’s overjoyed to once again be playing the role of Douglas.

Douglas Is in the Middle

Viewers are speculating that the voice modifying app Douglas has on his phone may have played a role in the phone call that ‘Brooke’ (Katherine Kelly Lang) placed to Child Protective Services. Upon hearing Brooke’s voice (or what he believes was Brooke’s voice), Ridge flew to Aspen to declare his love for his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Could Ridge have been acting on false information?

Might Douglas hold the key to clearing up the confusion? It wouldn’t be the first time that Henry Joseph Samiri and his character helped reveal a big secret on B&B. He overheard that baby Phoebe was, in reality, baby Beth. Douglas’s persistence in sharing his news reunited Beth with her parents Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Douglas risked igniting the wrath of his own father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), to get the word out.

Henry Joseph Samiri Has Another Role

During his time away from B&B, Samiri shot a Freeform series titled The Watchful Eye in which he plays Jasper Ward. There’s no first airdate for The Watchful Eye, but Soap Hub will bring the details on that project as soon as they become available. The young actor has also appeared on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hacks, and American Horror Story.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.