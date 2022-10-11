Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The Villain

Could this would-be villain have altruistic motives for returning to Genoa City?

Y&R spoilers tease that nearly everybody in Genoa City sees Tucker McCall as a villain. However, what if he’s not a villain? After all, Michael Baldwin recently pointed out that Victor Newman did plenty of what he was accusing Tucker of doing. We speculate that Tucker actually has some altruistic reasons for his return and seemingly scheming to get Chancellor-Winters for himself.

Y&R Spoilers: The Real Deal

Why do we think Tucker (Trevor St. John) is the villain in this storyline? Because nearly every other character on the screen is telling us he is. What if, instead of returning to steal Chancellor-Winters away from Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton), Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), he’s there to help save it from harm?

We suspect that somehow Tucker got wind of Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Nate Hastings’s (Sean Dominic) plan to have Newman Enterprises buy up all the stock to get a controlling interest in Chancellor-Winters. Instead of blowing the whistle and exposing that, Tucker decided to quietly return and put a stop to it without revealing Nate’s misdeeds.

Tucker did just have a near-death experience in Monte Carlo (did he happen to see The Bold and the Beautiful’s Finn [Tanner Novlan] there?). Because of that experience, maybe it wouldn’t be surprising that he’d also want to reconnect with his family too after realizing how fragile life can be.

This nefarious plan of Nate and Victoria’s might have given him the perfect catalyst to return and try to forge a relationship with Devon and little Dominic. Perhaps the business aspect is just a nice bonus. Maybe he’ll ensure that Katherine’s company stays in the family with Devon. Maybe hell will freeze over, and pigs will fly? What do you think about our speculation? Let us know in the comments below.

