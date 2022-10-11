They already told us — and each other.

GH Spoilers Speculation: This Would Make Anna and Valentin Turn On Each Other Soap Hub

After years of yearning – many more on his part than hers – GH spoilers revealed how Anna Devane and Valentin Cassadine are finally an official couple. They are a united front, and nothing could ever make them turn on each other.

GH Spoilers Speculation

Except that they also made it very clear that one thing would — even as Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) were sitting in front of a roaring fire, getting ready to hit the sheets.

GH Cards on the Table

After all these years and all the ups and down in their relationship, Anna and Valentin can be absolutely honest with each other. He finally told her about Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) kidnapping Charlotte Cassadine, and Anna is determined to help him bring Victor down and get his beloved daughter back. She gets it. Anna has a daughter she adores, too. One that convinced her to mend her wicked, wicked ways…eventually.

GH Spoilers: Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Card

But Anna and Valentin also made one more thing clear: They would have each other’s backs…unless one of their respective daughters were in danger. At that point, all bets are off, and they would do anything they had to, even kill, to keep either Charlotte or Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough) safe.

Playing Both GH Ends Against the Middle

This sounds like a loophole anyone — but especially Victor — could (and should) exploit to get between the new lovebirds. Victor has made it clear he has no problem using people as pawns. Even people like his granddaughter…and his son. How hard would it be for Victor to threaten Robin and her children to make Anna not just dump Valentin but get rid of him for good?

And it should be even easier to continue threatening Charlotte as a way to make Valentin get rid of the thorn in Victor’s side known as Anna. Really, these two already know how their story has to end. Unless they get to Victor before he gets to them…and their daughters.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

