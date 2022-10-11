Join Us: Should Chanel Dupree & Allie Horton Have Had Their Threesome?

Soap Hub

And who will it blow up for first?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUxBk_0iUyhJjT00
Join Us: Should Chanel Dupree & Allie Horton Have Had Their Threesome?Soap Hub

On Days Of Our Lives, Allie Horton assured Chanel Dupree that she loves her and is totally not bored by being with her, and she doesn’t mean having sex with men but… wouldn’t it be hot to have a threesome with Alex Kiriakis, anyway?

Days of our Lives Polling

Chanel (Raven Bowens) wasn’t sure. But then she went along with it. Because she’s the shy, retiring type…all of a sudden. Was this a wise move on the girls’ parts?

Allie Horton Messed It Up

That was a terrible idea, 84% of you are furious. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) kept insisting that it would just be a way to make their own relationship hotter and more exciting, but all you see is a hot mess. If you really love and are satisfied with your girlfriend, why do you need to pull somebody else into your bed? Chanel pretended she was all in, but how long before this drives a wedge between you?

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Short Order Cook

Only 9% of you are OK with the threesome…as long as it’s a short-term fling. If it goes exactly the way Allie promised, and no one develops any feelings outside of the ones they already claim to have, then you’ll allow it. Or, more likely, you’ll grin and bear it, the way Chanel definitely seems to be doing.

Days of our Lives: The Young and Daring

Oh, sure, why not, the 7% who consider themselves hip and modern are voting. Allie, Chanel, and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are also young and modern, and this is what young and modern people do… so we hear. Like Allie said, this has nothing to do with love, it’s only about sex, and when else are you supposed to be young and daring but in your 20s? Sure, Allie is a mom, and Chanel isn’t enthused, and Alex is actually hung up on someone else. Hip, modern, young sex — yay!

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or the Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Soap Opera# Chanel Dupree# Allie Horton# Alex Kiriakis

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
5587 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 17: A Showdown And A Heartbreak

Matters of the heart are more complicated than ever. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 17: A Showdown And A HeartbreakSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 17 – October 21, 2022, promise the fight for love continuing as the great autumn couple shuffle heats up.

Read full story
20 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Lies, Half-Truths, & Maybe Baby

Big risks and better payoffs are in store for your Genoa City favorites next week. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Lies, Half-Truths, & Maybe BabySoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 14 – October 21, 2022, tease an attempt to head off the truth, a long-held dream suddenly seems attainable, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and Holly

The threat of danger mars even the happiest of occasions. Pretty much business as usual in Port Charles. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and HollySoap Hub.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 17: Returns, Dumping, and A ‘Death’

It’s going to be one heck of a week for your Salem favorites as an unsavory savior rises to the occasion…with a little help. DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 17: Returns, Dumping, and A ‘Death’Soap Hub.

Read full story
2 comments

B&B Spoilers for October 14: Katie Gives Bill A Reality Check

Thursday’s B&B has been preempted. This episode will now air Friday. B&B Spoilers for October 14: Katie Gives Bill A Reality CheckSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Friday, October 14, 2022, promise Katie Logan laying all her cards on the table with Dollar Bill Spencer. He wants a reunion, but she has many reasons why that may not be the best idea.

Read full story
9 comments

Y&R Spoilers For October 14: Jack Gives Ashley The Third Degree

Nate has a question for Elena, and Nick for Sally. Y&R Spoilers For October 14: Jack Gives Ashley The Third DegreeSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Friday, October 14, 2022, find Jack Abbott feeling entitled to a report about Ashley Abbott’s lingering feelings for Tucker McCall, Nate Hastings waiting to hear how Elena Dawson feels about his latest confession, and Nicholas Newman is curious about how Sally Spectra still feels about his brother. So, you know, a lot of people waiting for answers.

Read full story
1 comments

GH Spoilers For October 14: Victor Has New And Nefarious Plans For Lucy

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital was preempted. Here’s what’s happening next. GH Spoilers For October 14: Victor Has New And Nefarious Plans For LucySoap Hub. GH spoilers for Friday, October 14, 2022, reveal shocking revelations, desperate pleas for help, surprise decisions, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers for October 14: Kristen DiMera Forces Brady’s Hand

Kristen knows what she needs to do to get what she wants. DAYS Spoilers for October 14: Kristen DiMera Forces Brady’s HandSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Friday, October 14, 2022, tease the suggestion of some quid pro quo, two sons — one natural, one surrogate — returning home to see Mama, and the obvious being stated. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

Read full story

Soap Alum Vincent Irizarry Pays Tribute To The Great Angela Lansbury

The soap hopper worked with the stage and screen legend and shares what it was like to work with her. Soap Alum Vincent Irizarry Pays Tribute To The Great Angela LansburySoap Hub.

Read full story
1 comments

Ann Flood, Edge of Night’s Nancy Karr, Dead at 89

Flood was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for playing EDGE’s Nancy. Ann Flood, Edge of Night’s Nancy Karr, Dead at 89Soap Hub. Actress Ann Flood, beloved as Nancy Karr on The Edge of Night, has died. The actress was 86.

Read full story

Y&R Hits It Out of the Park With Chelsea Lawson and Elena Dawson

These ladies have had a lot to deal with and thanks to some great performances and well-written words, we understand why. Y&R Hits It Out of the Park With Chelsea Lawson and Elena DawsonSoap Hub.

Read full story
22 comments

B&B Alumna Rena Sofer Has Locks of Love to Give

Rena Sofer is sporting a new ‘do. B&B Alumna Rena Sofer Has Locks of Love to GiveSoap Hub. It’s not uncommon for soap opera stars to run by producers when they want to make a change to their appearance — like growing a beard or getting their hair cut. Rena Sofer, formerly of The Bold and the Beautiful, needed no one’s okay to either get her hair cut or to donate her beautiful locks to charity.

Read full story
13 comments

B&B’s Henry Joseph Samiri Sends Fans a Very Special Message

The fan favorite is thrilled to be back with his B&B family. B&B’s Henry Joseph Samiri Sends Fans a Very Special MessageSoap Hub. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have seen this week not only a dynamic shift in Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester’s relationship but also the return of fan-favorite Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester.

Read full story
11 comments

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The Villain

Could this would-be villain have altruistic motives for returning to Genoa City?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The VillainSoap Hub. Y&R spoilers tease that nearly everybody in Genoa City sees Tucker McCall as a villain. However, what if he’s not a villain? After all, Michael Baldwin recently pointed out that Victor Newman did plenty of what he was accusing Tucker of doing. We speculate that Tucker actually has some altruistic reasons for his return and seemingly scheming to get Chancellor-Winters for himself.

Read full story
12 comments

GH Spoilers Speculation: This Would Make Anna and Valentin Turn On Each Other

They already told us — and each other. GH Spoilers Speculation: This Would Make Anna and Valentin Turn On Each OtherSoap Hub. After years of yearning – many more on his part than hers – GH spoilers revealed how Anna Devane and Valentin Cassadine are finally an official couple. They are a united front, and nothing could ever make them turn on each other.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss

Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.

Read full story
10 comments

Grandpa’s Home: Should Y&R’s Abby Be Worried About Tucker McCall?

And do Tucker’s plans have anything to do with Dominic?. Grandpa’s Home: Should Y&R’s Abby Be Worried About Tucker McCall?Soap Hub. Though Devon Hamilton was open to the idea of Tucker McCall getting to know his grandson Dominic on The Young and the Restless, Dominic’s mother, Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor, flew off the handle at the mere idea of it. She’s still mad about what Tucker did to her mother, Ashley Abbott, and overly protective about her baby in general. Does Abby have a legitimate reason to be concerned about Tucker’s involvement in her son’s life?

Read full story

GH’s Maurice Benard & Charles Shaughnessy On Spotting A Mental Health Crisis

The two Port Charles bad guys broach a lot of topics on this week’s State Of Mind. GH’s Maurice Benard & Charles Shaughnessy On Spotting A Mental Health CrisisSoap Hub. What happens when the two baddest residents of Port Charles sit down for an honest conversation about mental health and much, much more? Fireworks for daytime fans! General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Charles Shaughnessy get to know each other better on this week’s episode of his video podcast, State Of Mind.

Read full story

7 Things to Know About Days of our Lives Star Tanner Stine

The actor was eager to board the main soap after his sting on the second installment of Beyond Salem. 7 Things to Know About Days of our Lives Star Tanner StineSoap Hub. Tanner Stine takes over the role of Joey Johnson on Days of our Lives, son of supercouple Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady Johnson and a character with a dubious past that includes a stint in prison for “murder.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy