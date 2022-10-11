Join Us: Should Chanel Dupree & Allie Horton Have Had Their Threesome?

And who will it blow up for first?

On Days Of Our Lives, Allie Horton assured Chanel Dupree that she loves her and is totally not bored by being with her, and she doesn’t mean having sex with men but… wouldn’t it be hot to have a threesome with Alex Kiriakis, anyway?

Days of our Lives Polling

Chanel (Raven Bowens) wasn’t sure. But then she went along with it. Because she’s the shy, retiring type…all of a sudden. Was this a wise move on the girls’ parts?

Allie Horton Messed It Up

That was a terrible idea, 84% of you are furious. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) kept insisting that it would just be a way to make their own relationship hotter and more exciting, but all you see is a hot mess. If you really love and are satisfied with your girlfriend, why do you need to pull somebody else into your bed? Chanel pretended she was all in, but how long before this drives a wedge between you?

Short Order Cook

Only 9% of you are OK with the threesome…as long as it’s a short-term fling. If it goes exactly the way Allie promised, and no one develops any feelings outside of the ones they already claim to have, then you’ll allow it. Or, more likely, you’ll grin and bear it, the way Chanel definitely seems to be doing.

Days of our Lives: The Young and Daring

Oh, sure, why not, the 7% who consider themselves hip and modern are voting. Allie, Chanel, and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are also young and modern, and this is what young and modern people do… so we hear. Like Allie said, this has nothing to do with love, it’s only about sex, and when else are you supposed to be young and daring but in your 20s? Sure, Allie is a mom, and Chanel isn’t enthused, and Alex is actually hung up on someone else. Hip, modern, young sex — yay!

