The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss

Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share.

Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.

Heather Tom Pays Tribute to Henry

Tom, who hadn’t posted on Instagram in about a year, took to the platform to share that her beloved dog had died. The actress and her household faced the loss that most pet owners do when her beloved Australian Shepherd crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.

“Yesterday, my beautiful boy passed away,” Tom posted. “Henry shared our lives for almost 16 wonderful years. I will miss running on the beach and going on long hikes with him. He had the best puppy dog eyes, and he used them every chance he got to finagle a chicken bite or even better bacon! He was a kind, gentle majestic beast, and we will love him forever. ❤️#aussie #australianshepherd #puppydog #dog #love.”

Soap Opera Pals Off Condolences

“I’m so so sorry! Incredibly hard! Thinking of you and sending love!” posted Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams, The Young and the Restless). Tom’s B&B pals also wrote messages of support. “Heather! So so sorry. Henry was extremely special,” wrote Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester), who added two broken heart emojis to her words.

“Awww HT!! I’m so sorry to hear this…Sending you love,” shared Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer, Katie’s one-time love interest. “So sorry sis!! Love you and thinking about you!” posted Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester).

Tom also received support from a star on another network. “I am so sorry,” wrote Maura West (Ava Jerome Cassadine, General Hospital; ex-Diane Jenkins, Y&R; ex-Carly Snyder, As the World Turns). “I’m glad you had your good boy for a long time. Sending my love to you all.”

Heather Tom Is a Daytime Staple

Tom made her mark in soaps quickly when she was cast as Victoria Newman on Y&R. She won two Daytime Emmys in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1993 and 1999. She exited the show in 2003 and moved to New York where she had a Daytime Emmy-nominated turn as Kelly Cramer on One Life to Live. After that stint ended, Tom returned to the West Coast and joined B&B as Katie Logan, the role previously played by Nancy Sloan. Tom has won four Daytime Emmys for her role as Katie — one for Outstanding Supporting Actress and three for Outstanding Lead Actress. The multi-talented Tom has segued into directing as she’s sat behind the cameras on B&B, Y&R, and Dynasty.

Soap Hub joins Tom’s friends, family, and fans in expressing condolences on the loss of her beloved Henry.

