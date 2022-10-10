7 Things to Know About Days of our Lives Star Tanner Stine

The actor was eager to board the main soap after his sting on the second installment of Beyond Salem.

Tanner Stine takes over the role of Joey Johnson on Days of our Lives, son of supercouple Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady Johnson and a character with a dubious past that includes a stint in prison for “murder.”

Tanner Stine — Get To Know Him

The actor, who initially tackled the part on the second installment of Peacock’s Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, was eager to board the main soap. Stine comes to daytime following a career that’s spanned primetime and film. However, he’s probably best known for his work on the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans, where he played Oyster from 2014 to 2018.

Want to learn more about the actor? Here are seven things to know about Tanner Stine.

1. Stine was born in Denver, Colorado, but he considers Des Moines, Iowa, his hometown. He and his family relocated there when he was 8.

2. He already had a connection to Days of our Lives long before he ever joined the soap. He’s longtime pals with Carson Boatman, who portrays Johnny DiMera.

3. Growing up, Stine played football and was somewhat obsessed with it. “That was my life,” says the actor, who planned to pursue the sport in college. However, things changed when he ended up moving to Los Angeles after graduating high school.

4. Stine co-starred in the Tim Tebow film Run the Race with General Hospital’s Evan Hofer (Dex Heller). After the two actors, who played brothers, met, the director suggested they live together during the course of shooting the project to strengthen their characters’ bond. The pair obliged, and it cemented their on-camera connection.

5. He guest starred on NCIS as a young version of Special Agent Tony DiNozzo, the character portrayed by Michael Weatherly. Weatherly, of course, has a connection to daytime. He played Cooper Alden on Loving and The City.

6. In his free time, Stine enjoys playing the guitar and skiing. His Instagram feed features photos of him enjoying both hobbies.

7. You can follow him on Instagram at @tannerdstine, where he’s amassed quite a following of 31.3K followers.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or the Global TV App in Canada.

