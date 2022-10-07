Someone sees a ghost and quartet of someones (attempt to) get the better of a baddie.

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Questions, Secrets, and Capers Soap Hub

The GH spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, tease a not-so-pleasant blast from the past, spy games descending into farce, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is in for the shock of his life when he comes upon Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) — presumed dead lo these past few months — trying her darndest to break her way into a safe inside Wyndemere.

After suitably recovering, Nikolas demands an explanation as to where Esme has been keeping herself after that tumble she took over the parapet. Esme fills her one-night stand in on that secret and more!

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

General Hospital Spoilers: The Great Hotel Caper

Despite previously refusing to involve him, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) reverses course and asks for Robert Scorpio’s (Tristen Rogers) assistance in bringing Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) down. Opposite this, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) sets about conscripting Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) into Operation Sink Victor.

The plan that the foursome finally agrees to finds Nina insisting on ushering Victor out of his hotel suite — thank goodness she’s now the co-owner of the Metro Court — and into one that just so happens to have been wired for sound by Anna and Robert. Then, it’s only a matter of sitting and hoping/waiting for Victor to say something incriminating.

GH Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other GH spoilers news, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) reveals more of her past to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) has some questions that he hopes Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) can answer.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, Florida, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) makes an impassioned speech to the city council. Will she be successful in her efforts to halt the demolition of the graveyard hosting her mother?

Finally, General Hospital spoilers have Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) vowing to help Damian Spinelli (Brandford) extricate himself from his ruinous predicament. How she’ll do that remains to be seen, but when Sam sets her mind to something, she usually succeeds.

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about General Hospital’s current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Port Charles. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!