DAYS’ Trevor Donovan Talks Dancing With the Stars, Anti-Bullying

Soap Hub

The former Jeremy Horton is competing for mirror ball glory as he encourages kids to face fears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nfYF_0iOZL0K600
DAYS’ Trevor Donovan Talks Dancing With the Stars, Anti-BullyingSoap Hub

Many seasons of Dancing With the Stars contain one or two stars who’ve come from the soap world (or are even still in the world of daytime drama — General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam, was the show’s first champion!) This year is no exception as Trevor Donovan, who once portrayed Jeremy Horton on Days of our Lives, along with pro partner Emma Slater, are competing for mirror ball gold.

Trevor Donovan on Dancing the Tango on James Bond Night

On week 3 of the dance competition/reality series, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater danced a tango on James Bond Night to the song “You Know My Name” from the film Casino Royale, which starred Daniel Craig as 007. Soap Hub was among a small group of reporters that talked to the duo after Monday’s live show.

Trevor, judge Derek Hough said you might be this season’s…
Trevor Donovan: …Dark horse!
How’d that make you feel?
Trevor Donovan: Awesome. We’re surprising people. It’s a great feeling. I’m not sure if people expected me to be able to walk forward!
Emma Slater: I think ‘Dark Horse’ has a lot of power to it.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

When did you see Trever make a connection with dancing?
Emma Slater: I think it was in week two [Elvis Presley Night] when we did the rumba, achieving something beautiful, and we connected. Something happened. It’s changed the way Trevor feels about performing.
Trevor Donovan: Absolutely.

Emma, what was your surfing lesson with Trevor like?
Emma Slater: I hadn’t tried something new like that in a really long time. It’s really hard. I stood up [on the surfboard], and I was so proud of myself! [Laughs] I didn’t look as good as what I thought it was!
Trevor Donovan: You did great.
Emma Slater: I had a really good teacher. Trevor pushed me into the wave and taught me when to stand up. I wouldn’t have done that without his guidance. And he’s really comfortable with surfing.

You had in your pocket a coin from some students from Deer Lakes Middle School in Cheswick, PA. You had to truly dig into there to get it out to show it on air!
Trevor Donovan: I had to get it out. I started this antibullying initiative called Team Upstanders. I encourage kids to stand up to their fears. I get to stand up to my biggest fear [dancing] on a platform like this, and they get to watch. For them to be this supportive and to go as far as to make [this coin] for me is incredible.

You played Jeremy Horton on Days of our Lives in 2007. Do you have a shoutout to any DAYS fans who are voting for you to win this competition?
Trevor Donovan: If I have any DAYS fans who are voting for me, I want to say, ‘Thank you!’ That was the very beginning of my career, so thanks to the people who have been following me since then!

On Monday, the couple returns to the ballroom for Disney+ Night and will perform a Samba to ‘Life is a Highway’ from Disney and Pixar’s Cars. To vote for Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, text the word TREVOR to 21523. To learn more about Donovan’s anti-bullying foundation, click here. Dancing With the Stars streams live on Disney+ on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Dancing With The Stars# Soap Opera# Trevor Donovan# Jeremy Horton

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
4990 followers

More from Soap Hub

The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss

Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.

Read full story
2 comments

Grandpa’s Home: Should Y&R’s Abby Be Worried About Tucker McCall?

And do Tucker’s plans have anything to do with Dominic?. Grandpa’s Home: Should Y&R’s Abby Be Worried About Tucker McCall?Soap Hub. Though Devon Hamilton was open to the idea of Tucker McCall getting to know his grandson Dominic on The Young and the Restless, Dominic’s mother, Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor, flew off the handle at the mere idea of it. She’s still mad about what Tucker did to her mother, Ashley Abbott, and overly protective about her baby in general. Does Abby have a legitimate reason to be concerned about Tucker’s involvement in her son’s life?

Read full story

GH’s Maurice Benard & Charles Shaughnessy On Spotting A Mental Health Crisis

The two Port Charles bad guys broach a lot of topics on this week’s State Of Mind. GH’s Maurice Benard & Charles Shaughnessy On Spotting A Mental Health CrisisSoap Hub. What happens when the two baddest residents of Port Charles sit down for an honest conversation about mental health and much, much more? Fireworks for daytime fans! General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Charles Shaughnessy get to know each other better on this week’s episode of his video podcast, State Of Mind.

Read full story

7 Things to Know About Days of our Lives Star Tanner Stine

The actor was eager to board the main soap after his sting on the second installment of Beyond Salem. 7 Things to Know About Days of our Lives Star Tanner StineSoap Hub. Tanner Stine takes over the role of Joey Johnson on Days of our Lives, son of supercouple Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady Johnson and a character with a dubious past that includes a stint in prison for “murder.”

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And Manipulations

It’s going to be another exciting week on B&B. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, promises the drama heating up once again for the Los Angeles fashionistas. A marriage ends, step-siblings battle it out, and a young boy is caught in the middle.

Read full story
21 comments
Genoa City, WI

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and Confessions

Trouble is spreading all over Genoa City. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, tease confrontations, planned confessions, and confidences waning. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Questions, Secrets, and Capers

Someone sees a ghost and quartet of someones (attempt to) get the better of a baddie. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Questions, Secrets, and CapersSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, tease a not-so-pleasant blast from the past, spy games descending into farce, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 10: Returns, Shocks, and Blackmail

The past comes back to plague a couple of your Salem favorites this week. DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 10: Returns, Shocks, and BlackmailSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, tease chickens coming home to roost. It’s an inconvenience that several Salemites can ill afford. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

Courtney Hope Talks ‘Sup? with Nick and Sally on Y&R

Courtney Hope shares how Sally got Nick to laugh. Courtney Hope Talks ‘Sup? with Nick and Sally on Y&RSoap Hub. Viewers of The Young and the Restless may not know that when characters talk to each other on the phone, the actors often shoot those conversations at separate times. However, that didn’t stop Courtney Hope and Joshua Morrow from showing a bit of playfulness between their respective characters, Sally Spectra and Nick Newman, in a recent episode.

Read full story
7 comments

Moving On Up: Should Trina Robinson Take Her GH Internship?

Moving On Up: Should Trina Robinson Take Her GH Internship?Soap Hub. Trina Robinson really enjoyed her time working for Ava Jerome Cassadine on General Hospital, but what with all the stabbing going on around Port Charles, it might be a good time for Trina to distance herself from the victim.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Gareis Teases Juicy B&B Storyline Coming Up For Donna

Something exciting is coming up for Donna Logan in Los Angeles. Jennifer Gareis Teases Juicy B&B Storyline Coming Up For DonnaSoap Hub. On The Bold and the Beautiful, Donna Logan reconnected with Eric Forrester which lead to the demise of his marriage to Quinn Fuller Forrester. While that didn’t result in all that much drama, actress Jennifer Gareis teased that her on-screen alter ego has something juicy coming up in the near future.

Read full story

Parry Shen, Colleagues, Honor General Hospital Director Bill Ludel

Parry Shen and other GH stars honor retiring director Bill Ludel. Parry Shen, Colleagues, Honor General Hospital Director Bill LudelSoap Hub. Filmmakers can take months and years to complete a movie, but daytime directors like retiring General Hospital’s Bill Ludell turnout epic episodes (and more) on a daily basis. Parry Shen, who plays Brad Cooper, is one of many GH actors honoring Ludell as he folds up his director’s chair.

Read full story

DAYS Love Connection: Do Chad DiMera and Stephanie Johnson Click?

DAYS Love Connection: Do Chad DiMera and Stephanie Johnson Click?Soap Hub. Stephanie Johnson just returned to Days of our Lives. She thought she was just here to run Paulina Price Carver’s gubernatorial campaign (well, after she told them the public isn’t clamoring for Abe Carver to run).

Read full story

Henry Joseph Samiri Is Back as Douglas Forrester on B&B

A familiar face is on his way back to Bold and the Beautiful. Henry Joseph Samiri Is Back as Douglas Forrester on B&BSoap Hub. The Bold and the Beautiful actor Henry Joseph Samiri took a break from playing Douglas Forrester on the half-hour soap in order to film a nighttime series. Now, fans of the actor are happy to learn that he’s coming back to B&B.

Read full story
9 comments

Y&R Stars Give Love Advice Ahead Of The Real Love Boat

Genoa City favorites use humor and heart when it comes to giving dating tips. Y&R Stars Give Love Advice Ahead Of The Real Love BoatSoap Hub. If anyone knows about love and dating — the highs, the lows, the joys, the heartaches — it’s the characters on The Young and the Restless. In a bit of synergy tied to The Real Love Boat, which is ready to set sail on CBS, some of your Y&R favorites are doling out some words of wisdom related to matters of the heart and on how to find that special someone to enrich your life.

Read full story

Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s Past

A former NBC hunk is joining Y&R as a mysterious new character. Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s PastSoap Hub. Viewers are going to learn more about what Diane Jenkins was doing during her years away from Genoa City with the arrival of a new character on The Young and the Restless. Soap opera veteran James Hyde, who played Sam Bennett on Passions, is joining the show as someone from Diane’s past.

Read full story

Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Jophielle Love from Budapest to Paris

Jophielle Love has traveled abroad for both work and pleasure. Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Jophielle Love from Budapest to ParisSoap Hub. Three years ago this month, Jophielle Love made her debut as Violet Finn on General Hospital and instantly captured the hearts of GH viewers everywhere. Recently, the young actress sat down with Soap Hub to talk about her journeys abroad for this week’s installment of Travel Tuesday.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Little Less Conversation, More Action

To much talking and not enough action plaguing the daytime drama. A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Little Less Conversation, More ActionSoap Hub. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

Read full story
16 comments

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Addressing Puzzles & Dumbing Characters

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Addressing Puzzles & Dumbing CharactersSoap Hub. When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy