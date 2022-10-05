Henry Joseph Samiri Is Back as Douglas Forrester on B&B

A familiar face is on his way back to Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful actor Henry Joseph Samiri took a break from playing Douglas Forrester on the half-hour soap in order to film a nighttime series. Now, fans of the actor are happy to learn that he’s coming back to B&B.

Henry Joseph Samiri Returns to Bold and the Beautiful

B&B recast the role of Douglas with Django Ferri when the custody story that’s pitted Forrester against Logan started to take off. Ferri made his debut on August 11 and has appeared on the show since. The October 17th issue of Soap Opera Digest reports that Samiri is returning to B&B on Friday, October 14. The report says that Django is taking a break from playing Douglas.

Samiri was busy for about five months filming the series The Watchful Eye for Freeform in Toronto. The series tells the story of a young woman who is thrust into a world of “old money and deadly secrets.” Samiri plays the role of Jasper Ward.

Social Media Samiri Sightings

There were hints on social media that Samiri might be back taping at B&B once the actor started to appear in social media posts. Samiri’s TV dad Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), posted an adorable video (taken by co-star Kimberlin Brown, who plays Sheila Carter) on his Instagram page showing him engaging in mock combat with his B&B son. Check out the video below!

Will Henry Joseph Samiri Share The Role?

While B&B says that Django is taking a break, for now, there’s no official word on whether or not we’ve seen the last of him. As soap fans know, it’s not uncommon for young actors to share a role. On The Young and the Restless, actresses Alyvia Alyn Lind and McKenna Grace both played the part of Faith Newman on and off for years.

When one had a project that took them away from Genoa City, the other would step back in. Lind played the role the longest. She’s currently starring in the USA Network series Chucky as Lexie Cross. Grace was nominated for a Prime Time Emmy for her role as Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale. She is starring in and executive producing the upcoming The Bad Seed Returns.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

