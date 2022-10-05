Genoa City favorites use humor and heart when it comes to giving dating tips.

Y&R Stars Give Love Advice Ahead Of The Real Love Boat Soap Hub

If anyone knows about love and dating — the highs, the lows, the joys, the heartaches — it’s the characters on The Young and the Restless. In a bit of synergy tied to The Real Love Boat, which is ready to set sail on CBS, some of your Y&R favorites are doling out some words of wisdom related to matters of the heart and on how to find that special someone to enrich your life.

Y&R Stars Speak Candidly on Dating

Several Y&R stars gathered at Crimson Lights to enjoy some coffee while doling out their best love advice. “Just be a gentleman,” advises Connor Floyd (Chance Chancellor). “Everyone loves a gentleman. Be nice. Do the right thing.”

“You need a good pickup line. You need a good sense of humor, and you need to put down the phone,” says Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott).

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Deep Dating Advice

“Don’t ignore red flags,” cautions Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland). “Be on the lookout for those guys. They’re everywhere.”

“Be content with yourself,” Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) calmly shared. “Be content with being alone so that anyone that you add to your life is a supplement and adds value but does not ‘make’ your life.”

“Being able to communicate with each other and being really direct, ” advises Kelsey Wang (Allie Nguyen). “If you guys have a conflict, being able to talk it out. Also, having faith in your partner.”

“Be mysterious, not reserved but quiet…keeps the mystery alive, keeps the attention flowing,” says Rory Gibson (Noah Newman). “And listen.”

“Be wary of anyone who is trying too hard,” advises Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings).

“Just be around someone you really enjoy; that’s the most important part about being in a relationship — is being with someone you have fun with,” points out Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter).

Y&R Stars Fun With Dating Advice

“Don’t say a word ’cause you could tank it,” argues Christian Le Blanc (Michael Baldwin). “Just stand there and look mysterious — in your Speedo…kind of with a lot of lotion.”

“The first thing that came to mind was ‘be yourself’ but really…just be yourself,” chuckles Allison Lanier (Summer Newman-Abbott).

“Don’t do anything I’ve done. That’s the best advice I can give you,” quipped Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin).

The Real Love Boat debuts tonight, Wednesday, October 5, at 9 p.m. on CBS. The show is hosted by real-life married couple Rebecca Romjin (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (The Talk).

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!