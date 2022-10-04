Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Jophielle Love from Budapest to Paris

Jophielle Love has traveled abroad for both work and pleasure.

Three years ago this month, Jophielle Love made her debut as Violet Finn on General Hospital and instantly captured the hearts of GH viewers everywhere. Recently, the young actress sat down with Soap Hub to talk about her journeys abroad for this week’s installment of Travel Tuesday.

Jophielle Love Has Stories to Share About Her Many Travels

Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Love has gotten on planes and seen some of the world. The adorable actress, who plays Dr. Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) daughter on GH, has some thoughts on travel based on her very own journeys.

Soap Hub: Where is your dream place to visit?

Jophielle Love: Disneyland because I have never been there, and I have seen a lot of videos about it, and it looks so much fun. I want to ride every roller coaster.

Soap Hub: What has been your favorite place you’ve visited so far, and what inspired you to go there?

Jophielle Love: Budapest. I shot FBI International there, and it was fun to visit. It looks like Paris a bit. Very pretty. And also, I was super lucky because I got to travel there in business class since it was for work and it was very fancy. I loved getting on the Ferris wheel there, and also, we got there for their national day’s fireworks, and we had the best view from our hotel room for it. It was on the river, the Danube. The old city side is very pretty there too. I also got to do my first escape room there with some friends. Lots of fun. Oh, and for work, I visited an animal trainer’s farm. He had so many animals.

Soap Hub: If someone else were to go there, what places/sites would you tell them they must be sure to see while there?

Jophielle Love: Well, they also have a zoo that we visited in which they had giant bats that look like Dracula! Brrrrr. And my mom was dying to go to their big spa that is very famous there, with hot springs and more. We also visited the Houdini museum, where we learned about this magician’s crazy life!

Soap Hub: Recommendations for where to stay or where to go for food?

Jophielle Love: We didn’t really have time to go to a fancy restaurant, but you must try their goulash, which is their signature meal! It’s like a soup with beef and potatoes, paprika, and more.

Soap Hub: Do you have any special travel tips for anyone planning on going to Budapest?

Jophielle Love: Well, they speak Hungarian there…you should learn to say a few words because I think that they will appreciate that!

Soap Hub: When you travel do you stick to a schedule and plan everything you want to see and do, in advance, or do you show up with little idea and just go with the flow?

Jophielle Love: I go with the flow. But I haven’t done so much traveling where I could decide what I’ll do and when because I am only 8 years old!

Soap Hub: Do you stick to tourist areas, or do you immerse yourself in the local traditions/cultures?

Jophielle Love: I guess we first look at the touristic stuff that we must see. And we also try to do stuff with the people that are from there.

Soap Hub: How many suitcases do you bring? Are you a light packer or pack way more than necessary?

Jophielle Love: We travel light. I only bring a backpack and maybe a small carry-on suitcase. I prefer bringing things back from places that I visit instead.

Soap Hub: We often ask parents if they have travel tips for children – how about you?

Jophielle Love: Make sure you go visit places that are fun for kids too!

Soap Hub: What’s your funniest travel story?

Jophielle Love: We were traveling overseas with my whole family, and when the plane took off, Leo, my cat, got really scared, so [my brother] Raphael got him out of his carrier and held him on him… and Leo peed on him!!!!! And it was just the beginning of the flight to France !!! He was so sad! Luckily my mom had a change of clothes, but that was for Gabriel. He is four years younger than Raphael, so he got really embarrassed wearing clothes that were way too small.

We were in Paris last summer and waited one night until 10 p.m. to see the Eiffel Tower light up. My friends Kelley and Derek, who are from L.A., were taking care of us…we were all starting to be very hungry, so they moved to the side and got in line to get us crepes…they waited there for a good 20 min…The crepe maker was making the crepes right as the Eiffel Tower lit up. It was beautiful, but by the time they walked back to us and turned around to look at the Eiffel Tower, the lights had stopped! The lights only last five minutes every hour, apparently! What a bummer! So be patient if that happens to you…food can wait!

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

