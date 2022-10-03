A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Little Less Conversation, More Action

To much talking and not enough action plaguing the daytime drama.

When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A Critic’s Week In Review

As per usual, The Bold and the Beautiful introduced two — okay, technically three — trifling bits of plot development then had their characters sit around and talk, talk, talk ad nauseam.

Child Protective Services swooped into the Forrester manse, had a lovely talk with three members of the family, and promptly closed the case that they had opened against Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) earlier that morning as if that’s actually how it’s done in the real world.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Thomas bayed on and on about the visit, and the latter would not stop with the accusation that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was the tipster. Upon being apprised of the situation, Brooke rebuked her stepson and then turned to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) of all people to go over the latest development again and again and again.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) spent four episodes misremembering and misrepresenting herself and her personal history with Ridge and Brooke before declaring that she just couldn’t stand seeing Ridge and Brooke doing their psychological scarring and emotionally damaging dance and that she’d probably have to up sticks and head for greener pastures — which is exactly what she’d earlier promised never to do again seeing as how such feelings had led her to miss out on so much of her children’s lives.

And then there was Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) spending just as many episodes hammering home how much Taylor and Ridge belonged together and poo-pooing her mother’s desire not to wreck Ridge’s marriage.

Oh, and the worst part? It seems that The Bold and the Beautiful really wants us to believe that Brooke is actually the one who made that call to CPS. It’s so obviously a setup that a nascent soap opera viewer can see where this storyline is going from a mile away.

All of that being said, Monday’s airshow was an actual delight. Between Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) speaking for all of us fans by voicing her displeasure at the interruption of her “stories”, to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) wondering if he had “dumbass tattooed on his forehead,” and puzzling over when exactly his and Sheila’s situation evolved into “a real marriage,” and Melody Thomas Scott’s most welcome guest appearance as The Young and the Restless’s Nikki Newman, I feel that the 19 minutes I devoted to watching was warranted.

