A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Addressing Puzzles & Dumbing Characters

When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

General Hospital: A Critic’s Week In Review

General Hospital head honchos Chris and Dan/Dan and Chris have got to stop introducing new wrinkles to plots that they know good and darn well they won’t be addressing anytime soon.

We are — or, at least I am — still trying to puzzle out the “family business” that Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) is trying to extricate himself from, and now it seems like he’s mightily interested in Dominique Stanton and Leopold Taub. Likewise, GH has yet to explain the secret that Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) frequently allude to, nor the reason for Cody noting that Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) is Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) father, and now it seems that he’s also taken note of one of Austin’s two last names. Why? Is he/was he a member of that irritating secret fraternity that won’t let Austin be?

And I’d also love for General Hospital to stop inventing drama out of thin air and dumbing down their characters for a plot point.

One minute everything between Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is peachy keen and she can’t thank him enough for his efforts to clear her name, and the next she’s PO’d at him because he wants to ensure her safety, and it’s all because the writers need to get the two at odds before the big paternity reveal.

In order to show that ‘Smike’ (Maurice Benard) hasn’t completely lost his Corinthos edge, Chris and Dan/Dan and Chris decide to have him subject poor innocent Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) to torture, but what it actually showed was how truly dumb the character of Sonny has become.

It’s obvious to me, to you, and to anyone with a modicum of common sense that Dex is too obvious a suspect as to actually be The Mad Hooker of Port Charles. The Sonny of old would have clocked that in a heartbeat.

Oh, and can we please, please, please end Carly Corinthos’s (Laura Wright) journey of self-discovery or whatever it is that General Hospital thinks that they are presenting?

Further GH Musings

* How sweet it was to see Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) put Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) in her place.

* Kudos to James Patrick Stuart and Finola Hughes for their boffo performances just prior to ‘Vanna’s’ lovemaking.

* Somebody please wake me when General Hospital sees fit to reward Kirsten Storms with an actual storyline; singing Mac Scorpio’s (John J. York) praises to his maybe spawn does not one make.

