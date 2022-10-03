A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Intrigue And Confusion

Interesting storylines to be addressed and some questions to be answered.

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

The Young and the Restless: A Critic’s Week In Review

I know who Trevor St. John is playing on The Young and the Restless, and, judging from comments left on several Y&R-centric articles, the vast majority of you do as well — but since the soap has yet to come right out and name the character, I won’t be discussing my opinion on the matter…yet. Be sure to come back next week though, because boy do I have lots to say — and no, none of it is particularly complimentary.

I will confess to being mightily intrigued to see where Y&R goes with the Adam Newman/Sally Spectra/Nichols Newman triangle — and I can’t wait for the scene wherein Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) learns of Sally (Courtney Hope) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) assignations — and I’m itching to find out what the shows’ endgame is for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and her sudden desire to mother Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind); is it possible that she’s not long for this world?

Further Y&R Musings

* Correct me if I’m wrong — and I know you gladly will — but didn’t Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) categorically state that his ex was a fellow artist? Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) may be many things — a businesswoman extraordinaire, always game for a new experience — but she clearly isn’t the artistic type. Or maybe I’m just confused since she’s nowhere near as moody and retiring as Noah.

* Is it just me or was it petty as hell that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) forwent attending his granddaughter’s vow renewal simply because it was being held at the Abbott abode? Didn’t we just see him and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) engage in a personable tête-à-tête? Isn’t his entire existence thanks to Traci Abbott’s (Beth Maitland) magnanimity? Doesn’t he expose the importance of family being there for family every chance he gets?

