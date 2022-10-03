A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Mad Science & Meandering Mysteries

More character-based drama and less mad science would make better daytime drama.

When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Days of our Lives: A Critic’s Week In Review

Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has what Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) wants, i.e., custody of Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater) and Kristen has what Brady wants, i.e., the cure for what’s ailing Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall)…and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans)…and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Interesting, if slightly obvious plot point Days of our Lives. Good on you.

I also appreciated Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) getting Li Shin’s (Remington Hoffman) number, Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis (Judi Evans) and Nancy Miller’s (Parika Darbo) sisterhood, the equally parts dark and hilarious brotherhood shared between Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Gwen Rizczech’s (Emily O’Brien) frenemyship, and the sweet familial bond between Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain).

Days of our Lives is always best when smart characters and relatable human relationships are front and center. More of that and less rare orchids with magical healing properties, meandering murder mysteries, mad science, and miniature manhunts, pretty please.

Further DAYS Musings

* What are the chances that Days of our Lives will treat us to flashbacks of the jungle-set adventure had by John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) some 25 years ago?

* What must Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) have thought seeing Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will Gwen back to consciousness?

