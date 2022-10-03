Thomas Forrester tries to put his best foot forward with Hope.

B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…Again Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, focus on the ups and downs of Thomas Forrester. He’s had a bit of a wild ride the last few weeks as he’s set off some serious drama. But, through it all, he’s found unwavering support from the one person he wants it from the most — Hope Logan Spencer.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Is Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) a master manipulator or a misunderstood “good guy?” He says the latter, and by golly, Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to believe him. In fact, she keeps talking herself into believing him. What reason does she have not to believe him? You know, aside from him keeping her baby a secret, falling in love with her mannequin, using Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) to his advantage, almost marrying Zoe Buckingham to fool her, etc…etc…etc.

To Hope, none of that matters at this point. Thomas is just doing his best to get by, be a good dad, and hopefully, she can coax him into being a better co-parent. No more hogging their son and all that. But, she has to do it carefully lest it all falls apart.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Bold and the Beautiful.

Bold and Beautiful: Walking On Eggshells

Unfortunately, her gentleness is mistaken for kindness and compassion by Thomas, and he gets all gushy about how sweet she is to him. He’s sure this is all because she sees his heart and knows what he wants out of life. She likes me! She REALLY likes me!

Is this a dangerous situation for Hope? You betcha! Thomas is known for spinning out of control, and while he acts all fine and good on the surface, this man is throwing off some serious red flags nearly every single day. Hope better watch out because the last thing she needs is to say the wrong thing and have him obsess even more.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

B&B Spoilers: Future Loves

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) wonders what’s ahead for him. His marriage is in shambles, the other woman he loves has practically run away, and we all know this man can not stay single for more than an hour. He NEEDS a woman in his corner. But, which one should he choose?

Is it FINALLY decision time? He looks deep in his heart once again and tries to find the answer to his destiny. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). He loves them both, but he can’t have his cake and eat it too. Not anymore.

In case you missed these from last Friday, Soap Hub has your weekly The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers all in one place. They let you know what your favorite Los Angeles power players will be up to in the days ahead. So be sure to get a jump on this week’s action by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.