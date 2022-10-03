While Victor does that, Victoria tries to do the same.

Y&R Spoilers For October 3: Victor Newman ‘Outsmarts’ An Opponent Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, remind the world that Victor Newman always comes out on top, while Victoria Newman attempts to get that reputation by colluding with Nate Hastings, and Devon Hamilton announces that Hamilton-Winters has a new employee!

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Victor (Eric Braeden) has so many people he needs to smack down, we’re at a loss for which one he’ll start with on Tuesday. Could it be Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), who dared leave the family company which kept promoting and demoting him and bolted for a company that actually seems to want to treat him like more than a tool?

Could it be Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), who offered Adam the position? Could it be Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), who continues to breathe the same air as Victor’s wife, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who offends him, or could it be Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John), who dared make a grand entrance to a family wedding Victor had better things to do than attend? In any case, you can rest assured that Victor will prove himself forever in the right. You got that?

Young & Restless Spoilers: Scheme and Scheme Alike

While Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) romance fizzled, they have much higher hopes for their professional dealings. Nate intends to be Victoria’s corporate spy so that she can take over Chancellor-Winters and make Nate CEO. They think they’ve got it all figured out. Unless they’re the ones Victor decides to put in their place.

Y&R Spoilers: Human Resources

Devon (Bryton James) has yet to hear that his long-lost dad is back in town, but he’s got a lot on his plate as it is. First Nate quit, then Nate came back. First, Devon didn’t want to take Chancellor-Winters public, but then he agreed to. Such a big move might require new employees. And Devon has a surprise in mind.

