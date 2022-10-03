GH Spoilers For October 4: Ava Jerome Visits Ryan To Chat About Esme

Ava shows up at Spring Ridge to update Ryan…for some reason.

GH spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reveal a shocking meeting, lots of worries, nervousness, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

After a month in a hospital bed, Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) is finally free and living the roomie life with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). However, she oddly decides to use her free time to visit Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in Spring Ridge.

She even spends her time there filling him in about her life of late and can’t leave out all those juicy tidbits about Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), telling Ryan that she overstayed her welcome at Wyndemere, and now she is just gone. This piques Ryan’s interest, but of course, he has to sit there stone-faced and not let on that he can communicate and show emotions. Is Ava playing with fire?

Meanwhile, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has a request of Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), or maybe it’s even a demand. It doesn’t look like Nikolas wants to grant this request, and Victor is not at all happy.

General Hospital Spoilers: All About Dex

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) remains worried about Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), especially after her visit to Sonny Corinthos’s (Maurice Benard) money-laundering restaurant. She then tells Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) that she thinks she knows where Dex is, which is quite alarming to Michael.

Michael’s day gets even more interesting when Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) comes to him with a proposition. This must have something to do with ELQ, or why would Valentin ever want anything to do with Michael?

At the hospital, Sonny remains angry and determined, telling anyone who will listen that he will seek justice for Diane Miller’s (Carolyn Hennesy) attack.

General Hospital: Carly’s Going Through Some Things

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) remains nervous about going on TV to try to stop Peyton Roberts Honeycutt (Linda Purl) from building a beach road through the cemetery where her adoptive mother is buried and makes a few more confessions to Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) about her past.

She looks pretty shook when Drew has to ask her why she is still blaming herself. Does she tell him something new we don’t already know, or is this even more of a rehash of Carly’s past that has been done more than once?

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.