Would this reunion make sense, though?

DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider 'Reuniting'

The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, tease talk of a reconciliation, a native son returning home, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Life has not been kind to either Nancy Miller (Patrika Darbo) or Craig Wesley (Kevin Spirtas), and things have really gone downhill for the pair ever since they decided to call it quits earlier this year.

But now that she’s divested herself of that child-abusing, murder-minded Appalachian horror show she intended to marry, and he’s said bye-bye to the money-grubbing weasel that he nearly got hitched to, the stage seems set for an inevitable reunion.

And, of course, it wouldn’t actually be a good marriage — after all, he’s gay, and she’s most assuredly not a man — but maybe it would all be for the best. They certainly could do worse if they continue pursuing other people.

DOOL Spoilers: A Welcomed Return

Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow) is back in town, and not a moment too soon given the dire straits that his beloved sister Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain) has mired herself in.

Just how dire are Jennifer’s straits, you may ask. Well, considering that she’s fallen off the wagon, driven a car while inebriated, and plowed into her husband’s illegitimate daughter WHILE SHE STOOD RIGHT OUTSIDE A POLICE STATION, the answer is very dire.

In fact, the straits are so intense that Gwen Rizczech’s (Emily O’Brien)…um…friend(?) Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is hitting up Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) for hush money, lest he go rat out Jennifer’s very illegal activity. To quote the great Scooby Doo, “Rut ro!”

Days of our Lives Spoilers: A Helping Hand

A friend in need is a friend indeed, and as far as people in need go, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is pretty high up on the list. He’s wifeless, jobless, directionless, and all but humorless. Luckily, somebody close to the pouty man is on hand to offer him a lifeline in the form of a job — one of those things that Chad so desperately needs in order to support those two kids he’s always forgetting to parent.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

