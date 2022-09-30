B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 3: Escape, Heartbreak, and Pain

Will Ridge and Brooke’s marriage survive the assault his kids have waged against it?

B&B spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease pressure continuing to pile on the “Bridge” that is Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan Forrester’s marriage. Sadly, not everything is built to last — especially when so many are rooting for its destruction.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) helped his father find out from his contact that the voice that contacted Child Protective Services was that of his own wife. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) could hardly believe his own ears when he heard Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) voice in the message. He has no choice but to dig deeper to get to the truth.

To that end, Ridge asks Brooke a specific question, and when his unsuspecting wife answers, it breaks Ridge’s heart when she gives the absolutely wrong one. That exchange will send him into a silent tailspin, as he’s forced to re-examine exactly what his “destiny” actually is. Will it be Brooke — or will it lead him to find it connected to his past?

Bold & Beautiful Spoilers: Where Is Her Future

Ridge isn’t the only one contemplating their future. Ex-wife and mother of his children, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) gets whisked away to the beauty of Aspen by their daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who couldn’t live with the thought that her mother wasn’t interested in ruining Ridge’s marriage to steal him away from his wife, and yet that’s how Taylor felt.

But there must be something about the beauty of Aspen because it has Taylor clearing her head to realize what it is — or rather who it is — that she wants from life. The beauty surrounding Dollar Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) cabin must work its magic because before too long, Taylor is having an epiphany! Will she realize what she wants just in time — or moments too late?

B&B Spoilers: Odds and Ends

Meanwhile, Thomas can’t believe his luck that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) still has the ability to see the best in him. Considering he was once completely obsessed with her, fell for a mannequin because it looked like her, and tricked every way but Sunday to rope her into marriage, even using his son, we kind of see his point. And yet, that’s Hope. Oy.

That wonder that is Hope and her ability to see good things about no-good Thomas are the same things that have her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) very worried. He worries about what Thomas’s endgame is this time, using a possible custody battle for Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Is he trying to lure Hope to his side? Liam is worried about how far this will all go — as well he should be.

