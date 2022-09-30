Will the past come back to haunt a few in the Genoa City present?

Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past Return Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease an unwelcome blast from the past, a nascent coupling in crisis, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Look for the opening of Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) art-inspired nightclub to be marred by the appearance of his former paramour, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), AKA the woman who broke his heart and shattered his confidence.

Rather than reckon with Audra, Noah will attempt to ignore her presence, but his current squeeze, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang), will quickly deduce that something is amiss between the pair. Her subsequent prying will only earn her scorn from Noah.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Define And Conquer

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) reach a crossroads when the former insists on slapping a label on their situationship. Healthy debate ensues, confessions are made by both parties, and Sally winds up leaving the decision of whether or not they continue seeing one another on a personal level entirely up to Nick. Will he choose to call it love, lust, or will he choose to cut their respective losses and call it a day?

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R spoilers news, Sharon Rosales’s (Sharon Case) skills are put to the test, Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) has a shocking encounter, and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) uncovers dirt on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) from an unexpected source.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) find themselves battling, respectively, a former rival and an unexpected danger — might the obstacles being faced be one and the same?

Finally, Y&R spoilers have one of Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) best-laid plans blowing up in her pretty face. Has she finally gone too far in her quest to make contact with biological son Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind), or is her problem emanating much closer to home?

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about The Young and the Restless’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Genoa City. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.