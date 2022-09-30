The rumors of Esme’s death were completely exaggerated. The danger posed by The Hooker is not.

GH Spoilers For The Week October 3: A Debut, Danger, and A Return

The GH spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease eavesdropping paying dividends, an investigation turned on its head, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is back in town, and she’s come bearing a secret that could cripple the powerful Cassadine clan — and she’s neither whistling Dixie nor referring to her knowledge that it was Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) who sent her tumbling over the castle’s parapet.

Additionally, thanks entirely to being in the right places at the right times, Esme garners several juicy tidbits from a plethora of townsfolk — tidbits that some would pay handsomely to hush up and others to ensure that they become public knowledge.

General Hospital Spoilers: Total Recall

After coming to and taking stock of her predicament, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) throws herself, a representative from the Port Charles Police Department, and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) for a loop when she remembers hearing the tinkling of bracelets right before she was attacked. Furthermore, Diane insists that whoever gutted her with that hook was female — talk about throwing a wrench into the case!

GH Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other GH spoilers news, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) takes the stage at The Savoy, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) makes a proposition to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) referees Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), and Kristina Corinthos (Lexie Ainsworth) makes a request of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, Florida, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) confides in Drew Cain her regrets which must, at this point, be legion. Will this act prove to be the catharsis that Carly so obviously needs? And will it serve to bring her and Drew ever closer?

Finally, General Hospital spoilers have the murderous hook-wielding menace claiming yet another unfortunate victim. Though their identity remains a mystery, for now, expect the casualty to have a connection to Sonny, just like all the rest.

Note: General Hospital will be preempted on Friday, October 7, 2022, for ABC Sports coverage of Major League Baseball.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

