DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 3: Friends, Fear, and Blackmail

Has Gwen really and truly turned over a new leaf? Is probable, even possible, that Nancy and Mike could be more than friends?

The DAYS spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease personal growth, a surprisingly pleasant blast from the past and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) pays a hospitalized Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) a visit and learns from his best fiend that it was saintly Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain) who plowed into her and left her for dead.

Seeing dollar signs dancing before his eyes, Leo suggests that a spot of blackmail is in order, but Gwen shoots him down. Undeterred, Leo takes it upon himself to strongarm Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) into lightening his wallet.

Opposite that shakedown, Gwen comes face-to-face with a contrite Jennifer and surprises the both of them when she declines to have Jenn prosecuted for her actions. Is this the beginning of a new and improved Gwen? Will wonders never cease in Salem?

DOOL Spoilers: Acquaintanceship

Though their interaction opens on a confrontational note — he takes her to task for involving herself with the man who murdered his niece — Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow) and Nancy Miller (Patrika Darbo) ultimately part of good terms…excellent terms if you take into consideration the fact(s) that they make cautious plans to meet up with one another in New York and that they each add the other to their list of personal contacts.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) delivers less than appreciated news, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grow closer over drinks, and Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) makes a suggestion that scandalizes Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens).

Meanwhile, any and all leverage that Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) had against EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) seems poised to slip away, thanks to Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and Johnny DiMera’s (Carson Boatman) decision to come clean to Eej about their non-affair.

Finally, DAYS spoilers have Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) finding Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) in a compromising position. Can the exes provide a suitable explanation? Is it really more innocent than it appears?

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about Days of our Lives’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Salem. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

# Days of our Lives# Soap Opera# Leo Stark# Gwen Rizczech# Jack Deveraux

Comments / 0

