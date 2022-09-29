B&B Spoilers For September 30: Ridge Needs A Favor To Get The ‘Truth’

Ridge needs to call on a friend to get to the bottom of things.

B&B spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, tease that Ridge Forrester is very bothered by things and needs to ask a friend for help to get to the bottom of things.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) knows that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is furious that he’s even considering believing that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is actually innocent and not the one who made the call that caused Child Protective Services to arrive at the Forrester mansion and question Thomas and poor Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri).

But unlike Thomas, Ridge actually loves his wife and doesn’t want to believe she could be lying to him about something so important as calling CPS to claim that Thomas is a danger to his own son! That would be crossing a line too far.

Brooke simply wouldn’t lie about something so important, right? Well, Ridge also can’t discount his son’s concern. So he decides he needs to find out the truth and calls on a friend’s favor to get it. Will he get the answer that he wants? Will Thomas ever accept what he learns if it clears Brooke?

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still can’t believe her mom wants to simply wait for Ridge to come back to her on his own, rather than go after him. She knows you sometimes need to make your own destiny happen, right? So something must be wrong with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Not necessarily, but that won’t keep Steffy from arranging for her mother to take a trip. To get a change of scenery and enjoy herself? Nah. Steffy wants her to clear her head! Because anyone not willing to fight for a married man to whom she belongs must need to get an attitude adjustment, right?

