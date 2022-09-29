Y&R Spoilers For September 30: Nikki Gives Phyllis ‘Intel’ From Deacon

Soap Hub

Has the web tightened too much for Diane to escape now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFcv4_0iFazKFt00
Y&R Spoilers For September 30: Nikki Gives Phyllis ‘Intel’ From DeaconSoap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, finish out the week — and the month — full of information being passed around as Nikki Newman fills in Phyllis Summers on what she learned about Diane Jenkins in Los Angeles, just as Diane deals with her surprise guest. Meanwhile, Victor Newman continues telling Victoria how she should live her life, personal and professional.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) flew all the way to the West Coast — lying about why, in the process — so she could pump ex-husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) for information about what Diane (Susan Walters) had been up to during her “dead” years.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Young and the Restless.

Deacon told Nikki that he’d seen Diane driving around in a fancy car with a guy. And Nikki immediately took that as proof of evil doings. If that’s what a relatively sane Nikki thought, we can’t wait to hear what a completely nuts Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will make of that revelation.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Young & Restless Spoilers: Hi, Guy

As her enemies plot, Diane was meeting with presumably said evil-doe guy. She didn’t look happy to see him, and he didn’t look thrilled with what they’d been up to. Seems like we might finally find out why exactly Diane chose now to return to Genoa City. And it’s looking to be not just for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez). And how does this tie into her mystery man’s family connections in town?

Y&R Spoilers: Do As I Say

Victor (Eric Braeden) can’t go a day without puffing out his chest with pride at what a brilliant job his firstborn and namesake, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), is doing in her position as Chief Executive Officer of Newman Enterprises — which Victor gave her. He also can’t go a day without telling Victoria how to do it better. This is another one of those days.

In case you missed it, every Sunday, Soap Hub’s very own in-house critic offers his (sometimes) curt, and heartfelt critique about The Young and the Restless week that was. If you missed their latest review, click here, get caught up, and then add your opinion to the comments section.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless# Soap Opera# Diane Jenkins# Nikki Newman# Phyllis Summers

Comments / 4

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
4393 followers

More from Soap Hub

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Little Less Conversation, More Action

To much talking and not enough action plaguing the daytime drama. A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Little Less Conversation, More ActionSoap Hub. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

Read full story
3 comments

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Addressing Puzzles & Dumbing Characters

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Addressing Puzzles & Dumbing CharactersSoap Hub. When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Intrigue And Confusion

Interesting storylines to be addressed and some questions to be answered. A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Intrigue And ConfusionSoap Hub. When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

Read full story
2 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Mad Science & Meandering Mysteries

More character-based drama and less mad science would make better daytime drama. A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Mad Science & Meandering MysteriesSoap Hub. When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…Again

Thomas Forrester tries to put his best foot forward with Hope. B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…AgainSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, focus on the ups and downs of Thomas Forrester. He’s had a bit of a wild ride the last few weeks as he’s set off some serious drama. But, through it all, he’s found unwavering support from the one person he wants it from the most — Hope Logan Spencer.

Read full story
3 comments

Y&R Spoilers For October 3: Victor Newman ‘Outsmarts’ An Opponent

While Victor does that, Victoria tries to do the same. Y&R Spoilers For October 3: Victor Newman ‘Outsmarts’ An OpponentSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, remind the world that Victor Newman always comes out on top, while Victoria Newman attempts to get that reputation by colluding with Nate Hastings, and Devon Hamilton announces that Hamilton-Winters has a new employee!

Read full story
4 comments

GH Spoilers For October 4: Ava Jerome Visits Ryan To Chat About Esme

Ava shows up at Spring Ridge to update Ryan…for some reason. GH Spoilers For October 4: Ava Jerome Visits Ryan To Chat About EsmeSoap Hub. GH spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reveal a shocking meeting, lots of worries, nervousness, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider ‘Reuniting’

DAYS Spoilers For October 4: Nancy and Craig Consider ‘Reuniting’Soap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, tease talk of a reconciliation, a native son returning home, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

Read full story
2 comments

B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 3: Escape, Heartbreak, and Pain

Will Ridge and Brooke’s marriage survive the assault his kids have waged against it?. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 3: Escape, Heartbreak, and PainSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease pressure continuing to pile on the “Bridge” that is Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan Forrester’s marriage. Sadly, not everything is built to last — especially when so many are rooting for its destruction.

Read full story
20 comments
Genoa City, WI

Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past Return

Will the past come back to haunt a few in the Genoa City present?. Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease an unwelcome blast from the past, a nascent coupling in crisis, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
6 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week October 3: A Debut, Danger, and A Return

The rumors of Esme’s death were completely exaggerated. The danger posed by The Hooker is not. GH Spoilers For The Week October 3: A Debut, Danger, and A ReturnSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 3 – October 7, 2022, tease eavesdropping paying dividends, an investigation turned on its head, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
7 comments

DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 3: Friends, Fear, and Blackmail

Has Gwen really and truly turned over a new leaf? Is probable, even possible, that Nancy and Mike could be more than friends?. DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 3: Friends, Fear, and BlackmailSoap Hub.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers For September 30: Ridge Needs A Favor To Get The ‘Truth’

Ridge needs to call on a friend to get to the bottom of things. B&B Spoilers For September 30: Ridge Needs A Favor To Get The ‘Truth’Soap Hub. B&B spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, tease that Ridge Forrester is very bothered by things and needs to ask a friend for help to get to the bottom of things.

Read full story
5 comments

GH Spoilers For September 30: Anna And Valentin Continue Their Plan

Will Anna and Valentin finally get the upper hand over Victor?. GH Spoilers For September 30: Anna And Valentin Continue Their PlanSoap Hub. GH spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, reveal a plan picks up speed, life gets more complicated, a big debut, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For September 30: Brady Finds Stefan & Chloe ‘Together’

Brady is not pleased to see another man always showing up for his lady. DAYS Spoilers For September 30: Brady Finds Stefan & Chloe ‘Together’Soap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, tease domestic disappointment, a surprising revelation, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

Read full story

GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?

GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, reveal dangerous confrontations, stern warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart

Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?

Read full story
14 comments

Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’

Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’Soap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, promise numerous stories coming to a head, as Elena Dawson spells out exactly what she needs from Nate Hastings, Nicholas Newman isn’t feeling his little brother’s heavy-handed tactics, and Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott continue floating through life on the assumption that they are a golden couple whom nothing bad can ever touch.

Read full story
2 comments

DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets Gabi

The fashionista is determined to get to the bottom of things…. DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets GabiSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease an attempt to make sense of a mess, the extending of an olive branch, and much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy