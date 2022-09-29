Y&R Spoilers For September 30: Nikki Gives Phyllis ‘Intel’ From Deacon

Has the web tightened too much for Diane to escape now?

Y&R Spoilers For September 30:

The Y&R spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, finish out the week — and the month — full of information being passed around as Nikki Newman fills in Phyllis Summers on what she learned about Diane Jenkins in Los Angeles, just as Diane deals with her surprise guest. Meanwhile, Victor Newman continues telling Victoria how she should live her life, personal and professional.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) flew all the way to the West Coast — lying about why, in the process — so she could pump ex-husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) for information about what Diane (Susan Walters) had been up to during her “dead” years.

Deacon told Nikki that he’d seen Diane driving around in a fancy car with a guy. And Nikki immediately took that as proof of evil doings. If that’s what a relatively sane Nikki thought, we can’t wait to hear what a completely nuts Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will make of that revelation.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Hi, Guy

As her enemies plot, Diane was meeting with presumably said evil-doe guy. She didn’t look happy to see him, and he didn’t look thrilled with what they’d been up to. Seems like we might finally find out why exactly Diane chose now to return to Genoa City. And it’s looking to be not just for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez). And how does this tie into her mystery man’s family connections in town?

Y&R Spoilers: Do As I Say

Victor (Eric Braeden) can’t go a day without puffing out his chest with pride at what a brilliant job his firstborn and namesake, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), is doing in her position as Chief Executive Officer of Newman Enterprises — which Victor gave her. He also can’t go a day without telling Victoria how to do it better. This is another one of those days.

