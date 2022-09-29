GH Spoilers For September 30: Anna And Valentin Continue Their Plan

Will Anna and Valentin finally get the upper hand over Victor?

GH spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, reveal a plan picks up speed, life gets more complicated, a big debut, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights: The Morning After

It was quite a night for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) as they took a break from trying to bring down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) for the romance and love scene we’ve all been waiting for. However, now it’s time to get back down to business.

As Anna and Valentin dine at the Metro Court, GH spoilers say they gain a new ally. With Valentin telling Anna that he thinks ‘she’ is the answer they’ve been looking for, it seems as if this new ally is a woman. Who could it be?

Meanwhile, Victor takes a break from wooing Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) to visit Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) in Pentonville and he makes it clear he is not happy with how the boy has been doing.

General Hospital Spoilers: Liz’s Life Gets More Complicated

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is stunned when Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) wants to speak to her and get a few things straight. She seems alarmed, but Ava doesn’t seem all that angry. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) also visits Ava and is surprised when she seems to know more about the night she was stabbed than she was letting on.

As for Nikolas Cassadine, (Marcus Coloma) he has some warnings for Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), who only wants to pick his brain about Liz. Nikolas tells him he should not go digging and he is making a big mistake that will cost him. Later, Finn is shocked when Liz confides something in Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) and not him.

GH Spoilers: A Night At The Savoy

It’s time for Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) big debut at The Savoy and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is a nervous wreck, telling him that everything they have been working for is riding on this night. We’re sure that won’t give Chase cold feet at all.

Selina Wu (Lydia Look) is also at The Savoy, of course, and she asks Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) if he wants in on her big poker game. For some reason, that does not seem like Sonny’s style.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC.

