GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First? Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, reveal dangerous confrontations, stern warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Both Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) are in the hot seat with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) wanting answers now — and Dex is in even more trouble than Michael. Sonny is determined to torture the man until he tells him what he is up to and why he wanted to work for him.

Michael now realizes he is in over his head as he tries to make sure Sonny doesn’t kill Dex, but will he be willing to admit it? Michael can keep a smidgen of morality if he fesses up to what he’s been doing and Dex can keep his life if he rats out Michael. We are rooting for Dex ratting out Michael.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) keeps insisting to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) that she knows Dex could not be The Hook and it looks like he starting to believe her as they brainstorm together.

General Hospital Spoilers: All About Trina

Joss also might want to check on her best friend, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), after Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) fires Trina but tries to make it sound like it’s an exciting and positive thing.

Elsewhere, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) issues a warning to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and tells her that keeping this paternity secret from Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will only come back to haunt her one day.

GH Spoilers: Spinelli’s Dilemma

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) can’t believe all that Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is telling her. So, he is still in love with Maxie Jones (Kirste Storms) and he is the owner of Society Setups. How can all this obvious stuff be true and a PI like Sam not figure it out herself? Now, she wants to know how Spinelli might be in trouble with the feds and it looks like he has quite a tale to tell.

Little do both of them know that Maxie Jones’s new man Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) might be trouble for her as he tries to deal with his cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey). While Austin is off with his fascinating family member, Maxie does her best to urge Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) to keep an open mind about Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.