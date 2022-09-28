Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?

B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is a confident woman, and she knows what she thinks she knows. For example, she knows that her mother belongs with her father. She knows that her father deserves better than that Logan woman he’s married to. And she thought her mother was on the same page as her. She knows she loves Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Steffy also knows that her brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) deserves to be a father to his son, Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Yet another Logan woman is trying to get in the middle of that situation, too, and it’s not making Steffy happy at all. But now Steffy will have to deal with Taylor (Krista Allen) telling her that she’s had a change of heart.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: A Change Is Felt

But what is Taylor feeling differently about? Is she feeling bad about trying to steal Ridge away from his current wife? Doubtful. Is she worried that Thomas may be having issues again and shouldn’t get custody of his son back? That’s not likely, either. Will it be one of those two things, or will she shock us by changing her feelings about something totally different?

B&B Spoilers: Does Father Know Best?

Meanwhile, Thomas is furious. He feels betrayed by his father for siding with his wife. Thomas knows that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has to be behind his trouble with Child Protective Services, and he can’t believe his father actually believes his wife when she says she wasn’t the one to call CPS.

Thomas puts his father on blast for siding with Brooke but will Ridge stick up for himself and his wife? Will he be able to convince his son that his wife is innocent? Or will Thomas chip away at Ridge’s faith in his wife and, therefore, in his marriage too?

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

