Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’

Will he finally listen to Elena this time?

The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, promise numerous stories coming to a head, as Elena Dawson spells out exactly what she needs from Nate Hastings, Nicholas Newman isn’t feeling his little brother’s heavy-handed tactics, and Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott continue floating through life on the assumption that they are a golden couple whom nothing bad can ever touch.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has made it clear, over and over again, that she doesn’t like corporate raider Nate (Sean Dominic). Nate still acts surprised every time. She finally told him that she thought they needed some time apart. Nate is confused. But, why?

He’s so awesome these days! We’re not sure how many more ways Elena can think of to explain it to him, but maybe a nice ultimatum can grab his attention and focus in a way her simply being honest hasn’t up till now.

Young & Restless: Unwelcome Advice

Nick (Joshua Morrow) was happy to get Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) kidney for Faith Newman and to raise Adam’s son, Christian, as his own. Nick was even happy to bed Adam’s ex-girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). What he’s not happy about is having to hear Adam’s opinions – and threats – on the latter.

Nick is a big boy and Sally is a big girl, and Adam’s take on their relationship – however they may choose to define it – is irrelevant. So be gone now, Adam, you have no power here. This is Newman Enterprises. Once you left the building and the family, your voice can no longer even be heard within these walls.

Y&R Spoilers: Here We Go Again

Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are all excited to renew their vows. Their first wedding, was while Summer was blackmailing him, and Kyle was in love with someone else. Their second, Summer ran away. No wonder their third was off-camera. Kyle didn’t want to be embarrassed again. Let’s see if this one will actually happen.

