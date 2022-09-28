The fashionista is determined to get to the bottom of things…

DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets Gabi Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease an attempt to make sense of a mess, the extending of an olive branch, and much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

As of late, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) has been cruel and unusual, and Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) has just about reached her limit…and we all know what happens when Gabi reaches her limit — accidents, frame jobs, death, etc.

But before she gives in to her baser instincts, Gabi will try and piece together the whys. Why is Stefan being such a jerk? Why is he suddenly so buddy-buddy with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel)? Why is he up and about after dying some four years previously? The answer to those questions and more cannot — or, at the very least, should not — simply be answered with a shrug and a dismissive, “Dr. Rolf.”

DOOL Spoilers: Change Of Address

He may have only couch surfed for a night — okay, maybe two; time doesn’t exactly progress at any sort of normal pace in a place like Salem — Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is informed by his sister that he has very much overstayed his welcome. Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), is always the giving, concerned twin.

And while the news might not do anything for Johnny and Allie’s strained sibling bond, it might — very unintentionally — do wonders for Johnny’s bond with his pops. EJ comes a calling with a proposition for Johnny…and it’s one that he also extends to Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun)…and as you probably remember, Johnny insisted that he and Ava were a packaged deal, so this probably means that EJ’s asking his son — and his not girlfriend — to move back in Chez DiMera.

That’ll be great news for Johnny and Ava, good news for Allie, and bad news for Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens), whom we’re betting wasn’t all that unhappy to have her ex-husband so close at hand.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Closure

Despite doing nothing but terrify her already addled mother, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will next appear to her a distraught Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Look for their meeting to finally bring Chad the peace that he’s struggled to find lo these many months.

