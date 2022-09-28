The top fashion designer has to remind his kids who’s the boss!

Will Ridge Forrester Put His Foot Down on Bold and the Beautiful? Soap Hub

Ridge Forrester has never been a man who takes orders on The Bold and the Beautiful. That hasn’t stopped his children –Steffy Forrester Finnegan and Thomas Forrester — from giving their dad advice on his marriage to Brooke Logan Forrester and his potential future with Taylor Hayes, their mother.

Ridge Forrester Caught in the Parent Trap

Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) children are fully grown, and so is Ridge himself. If the man doesn’t want to hear his kids telling him what to do, he’s going to have to put his foot down. Will he? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

Wishy-Washy

The majority of you, 62%, say that no, Ridge will not ask his children to butt out of his life. That would involve Ridge actually making a choice. The man has spent his entire adult life unable to ever fully choose between two different women in his life. First, he couldn’t make up his mind between Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Then, he had trouble deciding between Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke. Sure, he’s been mostly loyal to Brooke over the last several years, but that’s probably only because Taylor spent time out of the country.

Keeping Options Open

Many of you, about 24%, say that yes, Ridge will tell his offspring to back off, but then, he’ll change his mind and invite their interference. If and when he does that, you can count on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to continue to beat the “reunite with Taylor” drum. They’re likely never going to give up wanting their mom and dad reunited.

Ridge Forrester: ‘Honor Thy Stepmother’

The rest of you, about 14%, say that yes, Ridge will tell his kids to stop trying to poison his mind against Brooke. She is, after all, his wife. Steffy and Thomas can argue their individual cases all they want, but Ridge is the one who’ll ultimately decide which woman holds his heart. The sooner Steffy and Thomas stop being so relentless, the better!

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

