The Young and the Restless Star Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates Her Birthday

The current Y&R star and All My Children alum is celebrating a special day!

Chelsea Lawson, who has decided her latest obsession should be the son she gave away, doesn’t have many reasons to rejoice right now. However, actress Melissa Claire Egan certainly has a reason to celebrate.

Happy Birthday, Melissa Claire Egan

That’s because she was born on September 28, 1981, in Pound Ridge, New York, which means that this talented performer turns 41 years old today! Egan, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, began her acting career at a young age with walk-on and extra roles in television shows, including All My Children.

Egan’s first speaking role was on the WB series Dawson’s Creek. She subsequently reappeared on that show in another role and made two appearances on One Tree Hill as unrelated characters.

Her first major television job was on All My Children, where she played Annie Novak Lavery Chandler from 2006 to 2011. After making the decision to leave the role, Egan found herself joining another daytime drama series.

This time it was the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Beginning on November 11, 2011, Egan played con-woman Chelsea Lawson. She stayed with the series until 2018 before taking an extended leave of absence. She made a return on June 28, 2019, and has been with the show ever since.

Outside of daytime, Egan is known for guest-starring on Criminal Minds, Men at Work, Bones, and We Are Men. She made her film debut in the independent movie Wrestling, and she starred in a Hallmark Original film — Holiday for Heroes. She gave birth to her and husband Matt Katrosar’s first child, son Caden Robert Katrosar, last year.

Soap Hub would like to wish Melissa Claire Egan a very happy birthday, and you can, too, by clicking on the Twitter link below. The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on The Young and the Restless spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

# Melissa Claire Egan# The Young and the Restless# All My Children# Chelsea Lawson# Soap Operas

Comments / 3

