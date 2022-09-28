General Hospital Favorite Vernee Watson Celebrates Her Birthday Soap Hub

Even though General Hospital’s “Aunt Stella” is busy traipsing around the streets of London most of the time, with occasional Port Charles visits, U.S.-based actress Vernee Watson is just as preoccupied with celebrating a major milestone.

Happy Birthday, Vernee Watson

That’s because she was born on September 28, 1949, in New York City, New York, which means that this talented performer is turning 73 years old today! After earning her theater degree from New York University, 17-year-old Watson joined the Al Fann Theatrical Ensemble, an acting troupe that she would tour with for five years.

In 1972, Watson had a cameo role in the film Cotton Comes to Harlem, and two years later, she was a principal player in Trick Baby. Subsequently, she obtained a number of recurring and starring roles on some of the biggest primetime hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Chief among those many programs were Welcome Back, Kotter, Carter Country, Foley Square (which starred Margaret Colin — ex-Margo, As the World Turns), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Sister, Sister. A small sampling of her other film credits includes Norman…Is That You, All Night Long, and Antwone Fisher.

As a voice actress, Vernee Watson has a long association with Hanna-Barbera Productions and Warner Bros. Animation. Among her plethora of animated series and films are Captain Caveman and the Teenage Angels, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, Animaniacs, and Batman: The Animated Series.

In 1999, Watson had a recurring part on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless, which proved to be a great training ground for her future turn as GH’s Stella Henry — a character she has embodied, on and off, since June 7, 2017.

Soap Hub would like to wish Vernee Watson a very happy birthday and many more.