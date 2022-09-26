GH Spoilers For The Week September 26: Love, Accusation, and Terror

The delicate relationship between Anna and Valentin reaches new heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6aKv_0iB5AuMO00
The GH spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease the rounding of a new base, a seriously stymied conversation, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.

GH Spoilers Highlights

After dodging metaphorical, if not literal bullets, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) decamp to the latter’s abode so that they might decompress, debrief, and regroup.

When the air takes on a romantic tinge, the nascent lovebirds will take full advantage and become intimate with one another for the first time. When the morning comes, brutal reality sets in, and the pair rededicate themselves anew to bringing down that dreaded scourge Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

General Hospital Spoilers: Girl Talk

After intuiting that Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) believes she’s being less than honest about her daughter’s paternity, Portia Robison (Brook Kerr) confronts her and is stunned by the point-blank inquiry as to whether or not Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is Triana Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) biological father.

Look for Portia to hem, haw, deflect, and then demand that Jordan tell her if she plans on taking her suspicions directly to Curtis. Jordan, in turn, will declare that she might…and that she might not.

Further GH Spoilers

In other GH spoilers news, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) makes a big sacrifice, Curtis makes a shocking request, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) offers some comfort, and Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) takes a meeting with his shady cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

Meanwhile, several characters find themselves the center of attention — and not the particularly pleasant type. Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is called upon to answer several questions put to him by Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco); Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) continues to keep a close watch on a resentful Cody Bell (Josh Kelly); Cameron Webber (William Lipton) calls Trina onto the carpet, and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) finds himself in the hot seat.

Finally, GH spoilers have Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) making a gruesome discovery. Has ‘The Hooker’ claimed yet another unfortunate victim? And if so, who is this time?!

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about General Hospital’s current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Port Charles. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

