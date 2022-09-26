DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 26: Reunions and Bad Decisions

There will be some ghostly reunions as Abigail’s loved ones make a spiritual connection.

The DAYS spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a fateful drive, a good deed bearing fruit, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these all-new episodes.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

When yet another Salemite is declared a person of interest in the slaying of Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), a distraught Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain) self-medicates herself into a stupor during which she makes contact with her daughter’s spirit.

Off their equal parts cathartic and unaffecting convo, Jennifer takes to her vehicle — a decision that she will come to regret sometime in the very near future.

DOOL Spoilers: Celebration Station

After regaining his shares in DiMera Enterprises and helping boot Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) from the top spot at the company, Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) sets his sights on wooing Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

To that end, Stefan purchases high-priced bubbly and fragrant flowers, and heads to his ladylove’s door, and bids her the happiest of birthdays when she answers his knock.

Look for Chloe to be taken aback by the gesture — especially in light of her beau, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), completely dropping the ball and letting the significance of the date slip right past him.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds And Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has a heartbreaking goodbye with a vision of Abigail, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) avails herself of Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) particular kind of mad science, and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) takes Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to task for keeping her in the dark where Kayla Brady Johnson’s (Mary Beth Evans) health is concerned.

Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is put on full blast — he’s seriously overstayed his welcome Chez Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Enter EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) with a tantalizing offer for his son and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun).

Finally, DAYS spoilers reveal a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Doctor extraordinaire Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) is back on the scene, and he has some insight into what’s plaguing Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) — his mother dearest — Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) — his incubator — and Kayla.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada.