B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 26: Scares, Clashes & Shock

The war for Douglas heats up when Thomas and Brooke clash and it makes her fear for her safety.

B&B spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease that the fight for Ridge Forrester has some unexpected fallout — and Douglas Forrester may somehow be caught in the middle when things spin out of control.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) don’t get along on a good day, so just wait until this very, very bad day gets underway. They have a fight that causes Brooke to actually worry for her own safety! She won’t take it lying down, though. Expect Brooke to go running to her husband.

After all, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) should be told about the way his son acted with his wife, and he needs to understand how concerned she is about everyone in her family who interacts with his unstable son. Ridge will understand, right? Eh, not so fast. This is his son she’s disparaging, after all. And Ridge wants to help his son any way he can.

Bold & Beautiful Spoilers: Is This A ‘Bridge’ Too Far?

Ridge is in for a shock when some unexpected visitors come to the Forrester mansion — child protective services! They are checking on the well-being of his grandson, Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). But who could have contacted them in the first place? You can bet who will be blamed but is Brooke really guilty? No matter who did it, Ridge will be there for Thomas and defend his son to the best of his ability!

Brooke is busy having an argument about Thomas and his ability to father his own son with her daughter. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is not agreeing with her mother, and these two will actually get into it over Thomas. Does Hope have blinders on? Can she not see the spiral Thomas is in before her own eyes? The question is, how low will Brooke have to go to get her daughter to see the truth?

B&B Spoilers: Odds and Ends

Meanwhile, the drama continues to heat up for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and his visitor from the mid-west. That’s right, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is still in town, and she wants Deacon to come through with the goods that she can take back to Genoa City to nail Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to the wall.

Deacon owes Nikki, doesn’t he recall? He let her take the wrap for Diane’s “death” when he was the one who helped her fake her own death. Surely he will come through and help Nikki get back at Diane. He’s certainly thinking about it. Look for Deacon to be moved by Nikki’s pleas for help. But will Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) find out about any of this? She is Deacon’s houseguest right now. And she knows all.

