B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 26: Scares, Clashes & Shock

Soap Hub

The war for Douglas heats up when Thomas and Brooke clash and it makes her fear for her safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfsXT_0iB4aNX200
B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 26: Scares, Clashes & ShockSoap Hub

B&B spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease that the fight for Ridge Forrester has some unexpected fallout — and Douglas Forrester may somehow be caught in the middle when things spin out of control.

RELATED LINK: B&B Stars Darin Brooks & Kelly Kruger Take on Exciting New Roles

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) don’t get along on a good day, so just wait until this very, very bad day gets underway. They have a fight that causes Brooke to actually worry for her own safety! She won’t take it lying down, though. Expect Brooke to go running to her husband.

After all, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) should be told about the way his son acted with his wife, and he needs to understand how concerned she is about everyone in her family who interacts with his unstable son. Ridge will understand, right? Eh, not so fast. This is his son she’s disparaging, after all. And Ridge wants to help his son any way he can.

Bold & Beautiful Spoilers: Is This A ‘Bridge’ Too Far?

Ridge is in for a shock when some unexpected visitors come to the Forrester mansion — child protective services! They are checking on the well-being of his grandson, Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). But who could have contacted them in the first place? You can bet who will be blamed but is Brooke really guilty? No matter who did it, Ridge will be there for Thomas and defend his son to the best of his ability!

Brooke is busy having an argument about Thomas and his ability to father his own son with her daughter. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is not agreeing with her mother, and these two will actually get into it over Thomas. Does Hope have blinders on? Can she not see the spiral Thomas is in before her own eyes? The question is, how low will Brooke have to go to get her daughter to see the truth?

B&B Spoilers: Odds and Ends

Meanwhile, the drama continues to heat up for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and his visitor from the mid-west. That’s right, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is still in town, and she wants Deacon to come through with the goods that she can take back to Genoa City to nail Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to the wall.

Deacon owes Nikki, doesn’t he recall? He let her take the wrap for Diane’s “death” when he was the one who helped her fake her own death. Surely he will come through and help Nikki get back at Diane. He’s certainly thinking about it. Look for Deacon to be moved by Nikki’s pleas for help. But will Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) find out about any of this? She is Deacon’s houseguest right now. And she knows all.

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about The Bold and the Beautiful’s current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Genoa City. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Operas# Brooke Logan# Deacon Sharpe# Ridge Forrester

Comments / 14

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
3629 followers

More from Soap Hub

GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?

GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, reveal dangerous confrontations, stern warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart

Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?

Read full story
5 comments

Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’

Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’Soap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, promise numerous stories coming to a head, as Elena Dawson spells out exactly what she needs from Nate Hastings, Nicholas Newman isn’t feeling his little brother’s heavy-handed tactics, and Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott continue floating through life on the assumption that they are a golden couple whom nothing bad can ever touch.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets Gabi

The fashionista is determined to get to the bottom of things…. DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets GabiSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease an attempt to make sense of a mess, the extending of an olive branch, and much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

Read full story

Will Ridge Forrester Put His Foot Down on Bold and the Beautiful?

The top fashion designer has to remind his kids who’s the boss!. Will Ridge Forrester Put His Foot Down on Bold and the Beautiful?Soap Hub. Ridge Forrester has never been a man who takes orders on The Bold and the Beautiful. That hasn’t stopped his children –Steffy Forrester Finnegan and Thomas Forrester — from giving their dad advice on his marriage to Brooke Logan Forrester and his potential future with Taylor Hayes, their mother.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless Star Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates Her Birthday

The current Y&R star and All My Children alum is celebrating a special day!. The Young and the Restless Star Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates Her BirthdaySoap Hub. Chelsea Lawson, who has decided her latest obsession should be the son she gave away, doesn’t have many reasons to rejoice right now. However, actress Melissa Claire Egan certainly has a reason to celebrate.

Read full story

General Hospital Favorite Vernee Watson Celebrates Her Birthday

General Hospital Favorite Vernee Watson Celebrates Her BirthdaySoap Hub. Even though General Hospital’s “Aunt Stella” is busy traipsing around the streets of London most of the time, with occasional Port Charles visits, U.S.-based actress Vernee Watson is just as preoccupied with celebrating a major milestone.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Things to Know About Jessica Serfaty, Days of our Lives’ New Sloane

As Sloane’s role increases, here’s your chance to get to know actress Jessica Serfaty a bit more. 7 Things to Know About Jessica Serfaty, Days of our Lives’ New SloaneSoap Hub.

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week September 26: Love, Accusation, and Terror

The delicate relationship between Anna and Valentin reaches new heights. GH Spoilers For The Week September 26: Love, Accusation, and TerrorSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease the rounding of a new base, a seriously stymied conversation, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 26: Reunions and Bad Decisions

There will be some ghostly reunions as Abigail’s loved ones make a spiritual connection. DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 26: Reunions and Bad DecisionsSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a fateful drive, a good deed bearing fruit, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these all-new episodes.

Read full story
7 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and Shocks

Adam gets a shock from Chelsea while Jack gets his own shock, courtesy of Diane. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and ShocksSoap Hub. The Y&R Spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a search for answers, an unwarranted kiss, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.

Read full story
1 comments

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.

Read full story
9 comments

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.

Read full story
2 comments

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her Lies

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her LiesSoap Hub. It’s been a while since GH spoilers teased that Jordan Ashford found out that Portia Robinson was lying to Curtis Ashford about the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson. We think. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet.

Read full story
6 comments

Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?

Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?Soap Hub. Evil Orpheus has poisoned Marlena Evans, Kayla Brady, and Kate Roberts on Days Of Our Lives. He swears they’re going to die, the way his beloved wife did. Nothing John Black, Steve Johnson, or Roman Brady can think of to do will save them. Yeah, we know that’s not true. Someone is going to ride to these damsels in distress rescue. The only question mark is: Who?

Read full story

General Hospital Next Steps: What Will Happen to Sasha Now?

General Hospital Next Steps: What Will Happen to Sasha Now?Soap Hub. Will poor Sasha Gilmore Corbin ever catch a break on General Hospital? First, she got addicted to drugs, then she got better. Then she lost her baby boy. Then she got re-addicted to drugs. Then she had a very public breakdown. Then she was determined incapable of taking care of herself. Now she has lost her husband, Brando Corbin.

Read full story
1 comments

Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon?

Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon?Soap Hub. To save all the good people of The Young and the Restless from the unparalleled scourge known as Diane Jenkins, Nikki Newman has not only joined forces with otherwise arch-enemies Ashley Abbott and Phyllis Summers, she’s made the trek to The Bold and the Beautiful for a reunion with ex-husband Deacon Sharpe.

Read full story

Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back?

Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back?Soap Hub. Over the years, Taylor Hayes was ripped cruelly from husband Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful not once but twice. Lately, the good doctor has been making up for lost time by spending time with the father of her kids.

Read full story
4 comments

Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives Misfire

Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives MisfireSoap Hub. Craig Wesley returned to Days of our Lives just in time to learn that ex-wife Nancy Wesley is engaged to ex-con Clyde Weston – and to seem really, really guilty of having killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera, stabbed Sonny Kiriakis, and framed ex-fiancé Leo Stark for the crimes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy